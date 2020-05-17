Abe shelves bill on retirement age of prosecutors after public pressure

The government and ruling coalition parties agreed Monday to shelve a plan to enact a law to extend the retirement age of prosecutors during the current Diet session, amid heated criticism from the Japanese public led by celebrities who have taken to Twitter to express their opposition.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party, reached the agreement amid calls for the resignation of Hiromu Kurokawa, widely believed to be favored by the prime minister's office who was permitted to remain as chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office after he turned 63.

Abe and Nikai affirmed the government could not move forward with the proposed revision of the Public Prosecutors Office Law without the understanding of the public.

Senior officials said there was growing concern in the government that steamrolling the bill through parliament could cause significant damage to the administration as many believe Abe should be concentrating on containing the novel coronavirus.

Some in the government, which sponsored the bill, and the ruling parties were also considering removing a special provision from it that the opposition camp and pundits said would enable the government to allow elite investigators it favors to stay in office longer, according to the officials.

"We must not be involved in a matter that causes problems between the ruling and opposition camps at this crucial time," a senior government official said.

The official went on to say that the government should first seek parliamentary approval by June 17 -- the end of the ongoing session -- of a second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 to fund measures to support people amid the virus pandemic.

The proposed revision, which was originally to come into effect on April 1, 2022, may be passed in the extraordinary parliamentary session this fall or in next year's regular session instead, the official added.

The bill to amend the law, which has been under deliberation in parliament since last month, calls for raising the retirement age of prosecutors to 65 from 63, and contains a special provision that allows some top prosecutors to stay until 66 upon Cabinet approval.

The bill also sought to raise the prosecutor general's retirement age from 65 to 68, if the Cabinet backs it.

But critics said such changes could damage the judicial system by enabling the administration to decide which prosecutors can stay in office longer.

Opposition lawmakers, who had called for the removal of the special provision, submitted a motion of no-confidence in minister for administrative reform Ryota Takeda last Friday, demonstrating their determination to block the bill.

"I will rate (the ruling party) highly if they make a decision while listening to what the public and the opposition have to say," Jun Azumi, the Diet affairs chief of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters Monday.

The party's leader Yukio Edano wrote on Twitter, "It is clear that there is movement even within the government and ruling party (to shelve the bill). We need one more push."

Katsuhiko Kumazaki, a former chief of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation unit, and 37 others in judicial circles submitted a letter Monday to Justice Minister Masako Mori opposing the bill, saying they "cannot overlook a revision that could become a source of trouble in the future."

Other former top prosecutors had previously submitted a letter to the Justice Ministry to express their opposition, while Japanese celebrities had taken to Twitter to voice their criticism.

The Japanese hashtag meaning "I oppose the revision of the public prosecutors office law" began trending on Twitter from May 8, with actress Kyoko Koizumi and pop singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu among those expressing their opposition to the proposed legal change.

News on Monday morning that the bill may be shelved resulted in a flurry of posts encouraging people to continue raising their voices to push for the bill to be scrapped entirely.

There were increasing calls for the resignation of Kurokawa amid rising speculation the government was looking to him to succeed Prosecutor General Nobuo Inada, who is likely to retire in July.

Others, including retired prosecutor Nobuo Gohara, said it was too early to relax.

"The government is planning to railroad the bill just as criticism dies down and everyone in the world is focused on lifting the state of emergency amid falling (coronavirus) infection cases," he warned.

