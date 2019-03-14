Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Abe suggests he won't seek 4th term as LDP president

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suggested Thursday he has no intention of serving another four-year term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party when his third term expires in September 2021.

Abe's remarks came after some LDP heavyweights hinted at the possibility of changing a party rule to make it possible for him to remain in the post beyond the current limit of three terms.

"Seeking a fourth term is prohibited by a party regulation. It is a matter of course to abide by the rule," Abe, who returned to power in late 2012, told a parliamentary committee session.

"As this is my last tenure, I will concentrate on achieving results with full might," said the 64-year-old, who will become Japan's longest-serving leader in November this year, surpassing Taro Katsura's all-time record of 2,886 days in office.

Earlier this week, LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai said a fourth term for Abe as head of the ruling party was "fully possible."

"There is no problem when it is hard to find someone else to replace him," Nikai, the LDP's No. 2, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Katsunobu Kato, chairman of the party's decision-making General Council and a close aide to Abe, has also mentioned the possibility of the premier serving a fourth term.

In 2017, the LDP changed its term limit on party leaders at the initiative of Nikai, extending the cap to three consecutive three-year terms from the previous two consecutive three-year terms.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh crap...so it begins!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well, that's good news. One would think there are other many other conservative LDP figures biding their time. The idea that his exit will result in any real change would be beyond naive. Different factions with the same ideology.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Explore

5 Tips for Women Traveling Solo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

Hiking Solo Along the Kumano Kodo Iseji Route

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Things Working Women In Japan Deserve More Than White Day Chocolate

GaijinPot Blog

Live

A Trans Woman’s Marriage in Japan is in Jeopardy Over Legal Limitations

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

5 Craft Beer Festivals to Attend in Japan this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Food & Drink

An Di: The Only Notable Vietnamese Bistro in Tokyo With a Poetic Wine List

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Write Stuff: English Literacy Skills for Elementary Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks