Abe to hold press conference at 5 p.m. Friday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to hold a news conference on Friday at 5 p.m., his office said, amid growing concerns over his health, following two hospital examinations within a week.
Ruling party officials have said Abe's health is fine, but the visits, one of which ran nearly eight hours, have fanned speculation whether he will be able to continue in the job until the end of his term in September 2021.
On Monday Abe surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as premier that had been set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago.
Sources have told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Abe would consult doctors prior to Friday's event, whether by telephone or another hospital visit.
He is expected to offer an explanation of his health and discuss the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, domestic media have said.
Abe's Friday schedule provided by the prime minister's office shows he is to attend a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters before the news conference.
Abe, who has battled the chronic condition ulcerative colitis since his teens, has not detailed the reason for his hospital visits, but said he wanted to take care of his health and do his utmost at his job.
Abe's close ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) ally, Akira Amari, sought to dispel qualms over Abe's health on Tuesday, telling Reuters he looked better than in mid-August and would likely fulfil his tenure until September next year.
His remarks were echoed on Wednesday by the Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who said Abe looked a "bit tired" over the last two weeks but seemed "very well" on Tuesday and "gave us various instructions in the usual manner."
"We want him to continue to look after his health and show us his leadership," Kyodo news quoted Nishimura as saying during a parliamentary committee meeting.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Mickelicious
Farewell, Shintaro.
Hokkaidoboy
I hold tremendous differences with him, but I find it shocking to wish ill upon ANYONE on Earth. I believe in the dignity of human being, and that includes not sinking low and wishing ill on someone.
itsonlyrocknroll
Take a rest...family comes first...
Mickelicious
Had I forgotten his name already? Oh my!
Aly Rustom
LOL!! Nice One!
If he does announce he's stepping down, I'm going to invite all JT posters to a virtual nomikai!
Vince Black
This whole thing is so obviously set up.
gogogo
Government always puts out uncomfortable news late on Friday, 100% Abe is leaving, I'm betting 10,000 yen on it
Cricky
Consult Doctors?....Spin Doctors. How much fun will comments be with Mr Smiley Suga in charge.
dbsaiya
Just spare us the drama and leave. Your legacy will be Mario at the Rio Olympics, your idiot masks, your idiot abenomics, caddying for trump, Moritomo, Kake Gakuin, Sakura, ill timed raising of the consumption tax, fantastic GDP and national debt, bidding on the Olympics when over 100,000 people were still displaced from the tsunami, and a complete lack of leadership when the country faced its worst crisis since WW2.
Whatsnext
Seems like the media wants him to be sick and gone. I hope he's ok because he's the only thing keeping the Japanese economy from being destroyed by lockdown measures other countries are doing.
theResident
Disgusting, all those wishing ill of him - IF he is seriously ill come back and repeat your comments. For all his mistakes, you really should learn to separate politics and personal. You'd really want the same wished on you by your colleagues if you made decisions they didn't agree with.
marcelito
I hold tremendous differences with him, but I find it shocking to wish ill upon ANYONE on Earth. I believe in the dignity of human being, and that includes not sinking low and wishing ill on someone."
Agreed & well said.
I don,t like him as an arrogant, silver spoon fed PM but when it comes to health I hope he recovers from whatever ailment /condition is facing.
Tokyo-Engr
@Marcelito....agree with all of what you said. I am not a fan of his politics but I do not wish ill health upon anyone. I hope he can retire and enjoy his life peacefully.
Additionally; regardless of who you are, the amount of stress he is under is probably quite high trying to navigate through the Pandemic. There are decisions which were made where I disagreed however I would not want the one to have the responsibility to make those decisions. Tough stuff....
Name28
Looks like he is going to resign. Health is the most important anyway.
InspectorGadget
In the world of politics, bad news always arrives on a Friday.
Mickelicious
Witch doctors, AKA economists?
CS
Careful what you wish for, there is not a single politician in Japan that could take his place.......
Sana Hamaya
I don't know about tomorrow.
but, in many case, Present Japanese prime minister press conference is farce.
Japan's press club media offer questions to cabinet office beforehand, cabinet office picks ”favorable’’ questions, prime minister Abe only reads out prepared answers.
Yubaru
If you havent noticed, he has been "resting" for quite a while now.
theResident
Come on - Speak up the 6 people who thumbed me down. Disgusting.
Yes - poor job as has done, CS is completely correct. Who, right now, is capable of stepping into the breach? There is a process to this as in any country and can anybodu come up with a credible instant replacement? I think not.
dan
abe has been resting on his laurels for far too long as it is..
farewell shinzo
BurakuminDes
"The graveyards are full of indespensible men." - Charles DeGaulle. Much quoted, pretty appropriate here.
Not only can they find a replacement for Abe, there is a good chance he has already been chosen by the various factions. And once installed I doubt anyone will notice much difference!
Christopher Glen
Here's hoping the doctors advise him on early retirement
Christopher Glen
" but I find it shocking to wish ill upon ANYONE on Earth. "
No-one is wishing him ill. But we DO wish him to leave office.
bokuda
Imagine him exposing that he is indeed directly related to the Casino bribes and the Vote buying.
Spitfire
Imagine him coming clean with Kake,Moritomo,Sontaku and all the other myriad of scandals he has had a leading hand in!
oyatoi
An abrupt and unscheduled end, without an anointed heir apparent to take over the poisoned chalice of leading the LDP would be perfectly in keeping with the overall incompetence that has characterised his tenure. The best thing he can do would be a candid admission that his three arrows palaver was a miserable failure and that his vacating the stage relieves us of having to bear the unbearable and endure the unendurable.
Ascissor
Take a shot every time he says "shikkari-to"