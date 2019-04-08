Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AFP/File
politics

Abe to visit U.S., Canada, France, Italy, Belgium and Slovakia on pre-G20 tour

By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday announced plans to visit the United States, Canada and France this month before his country hosts the G20 later this year.

The tour from April 22 to 29 will also include stops in Italy, Belgium and Slovakia, a foreign ministry official said.

The trip comes ahead of long-awaited trade talks between Washington and Tokyo, as US President Donald Trump looks to negotiate a bilateral deal and threatens auto tariffs.

The visit to France comes at a sensitive time, with ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who holds French citizenship, back behind bars in Tokyo.

He was re-arrested last week while out on bail and faces multiple charges of financial misconduct.

Abe said the trip was intended to "affirm close co-operation for success in the G20 summit in Osaka", which will be held June 28 and 29.

Trump is also expected to visit Japan in May to become the first foreign head of state to meet Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, who will be enthroned on May 1.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Interesting that the article mentions Ghosn. It makes me wonder if Abe is starting to worry that this drama will negatively affect Japan in France and therefore the EU. It would be nice for Macron to grow a pair and stick it to Abe and his nation's draconian laws, but I'm not holding my breath.

If I was in his place, I would.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

