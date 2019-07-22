Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe smiles at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters on Sunday night. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Abe undecided on response to U.S. plan for Mideast maritime coalition

TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday he had not yet decided on how to respond to an expected U.S. request to send its navy to join a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen.

"We've started to hear the United States' thinking on this and we want to keep listening carefully," he said on national television as votes were being counted for the upper house election.

"At the same time, Japan also has friendly ties with Iran," Abe added. He said Japan would continue to make diplomatic efforts to help stabilise the region, and that he wanted to speak with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The two met when Abe visited Tehran last month in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to ease tensions in the region.

Japanese media have said Washington's proposal could be on the agenda when U.S. national security adviser John Bolton visits Tokyo.

Don't get involved in Donny's incompetence.

Don't join any wars if it comes to that, but defending Japanese oil tankers is another story, especially after 2 got hit just a few weeks ago.

Iran is becoming stubborn more and more. It has generated big frictions with not only US but also UK. Abe doesn't want to be related to the maritime mission in the bottom of his heart. But Trump will not allow it. So Abe will try to contribute the mission in the minimum range.

