Abe visits Tokyo hospital again

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited a Tokyo hospital on Saturday, his first visit since announcing his decision to resign due to poor health, local media reported.

The visit to Keio University was related to treatment for his ulcerative colitis and was not due to another illness, Kyodo news agency said, citing a source at the Prime Minister's Office.

A member of the Prime Minister's Office press team said the team was not aware of Abe's hospital visit.

Abe, who has battled ulcerative colitis for years, announced his decision to resign in late August.

4 Comments
Instead of lying about his health like he's been doing,he can freely go now since he's going to quit.Bah!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Don't care, he over eight years showed no care for millions, so Who?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well I wish old stoic Abe’s onaka well

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Abe seems not that badly sick though he announced his earlier resignation of PM due to his chronic sickness. However he did not go to hospital after his announcement. Abe and his fellows secretly gathered to eat out as usual. Abe must be very sick and tired of his many scandals. He went to hospital this time because there are many fusses going on in social network.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

