Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Photo: Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS
politics

Abe warns conflict with Iran impacts entire world

2 Comments
By Bandar AL-JALOUD
RIYADH

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned that military confrontation with Iran will impact global peace and stability, as he visits the Middle East hoping to ease tensions spiked by the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

His comments came at the start of a five-day Gulf tour that had been thrown into doubt after Tehran responded to the attack on Qasem Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles at bases hosting American troops in Iraq, prompting fears of all-out war.

But as those concerns receded, the Japanese prime minister decided to go ahead with the visit and on Sunday discussed regional tensions during an hour-long meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in northwestern Al-Ula province, according to foreign ministry spokesman Masato Ohtaka.

"Any military confrontation in the region that includes a country like Iran will have an impact not only on peace and stability in the region but the peace and stability of the whole world," Abe said, according to Ohtaka.

Abe called "on all relevant countries to engage in diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions," Ohtaka added.

The spokesman said the two leaders agreed on working closely on maritime security in the region and discussed Tokyo's decision to send a destroyer for intelligence activities along with two P-3C patrol aircraft to the Middle East.

Japan, however, will not join a U.S.-led coalition in the region.

Tokyo has walked a fine line in balancing its key alliance with Washington and its longstanding relations and interests with Tehran.

Ohtaka said that Abe stressed the importance of a continuous and stable Saudi oil supply to Japan.

The prime minister's tour will also include visits to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Abe taking cue from his China buddy Emperor Xi, nice smiles but speaks with a forked tongue.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

conflict with Iran impacts entire world

Ya don't say!

MBS and Abe look pretty comfy in those smoking robes. All they need are a couple of cigars and a couple of glasses of... wait, MBS isn't allowed to have any kind of alcoholic drink. And that's because of the religion that is imposed on everyone who is born to a Muslim father. Jeez...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shibuya Fukuras: 5 Things Not To Miss At Tokyo’s Newest Shopping Complex

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog