About 100 lawmakers visit Yasukuni Shrine

A group of about 100 Japanese lawmakers prayed at Yasukuni Shrine viewed by China and the Koreas as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression on Tuesday, 80 years after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
Many of the lawmakers, including nine vice ministers and special aides in the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, are members of his conservative governing party.
Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941, brought the United States into World War II. In Japan, the date was Dec 8.
Victims of Japanese aggression during the first half of the 20th century, especially Chinese and Koreans, see Yasukuni Shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors its war dead, including convicted war criminals.
Visits and donations to the shrine by Japanese political leaders are seen by critics as a sign of a lack of remorse over the country’s wartime actions.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern and regret” on Tuesday over the “large-scale” visit to a shrine that “beautifies Japan’s colonial pillage and war of aggression.” It said in a statement that Japan instead should show “humble reflection and sincere remorse” about its wartime past to win back the trust of the international community.
Hidehisa Otsuji, a senior member of Kishida’s party, said the group prayed to the spirits of the war dead to protect Japan from the coronavirus pandemic.
It was the first time the group has prayed at Yasukuni since the pandemic began early last year.
The lawmakers are members of a parliamentary group that has regularly paid tribute at the shrine on the anniversary of the end of World War II on Aug. 15 and during the shrine’s spring and autumn festivals.
Otsuji also told reporters that he wished Kishida would visit the shrine soon.
Kishida and Cabinet ministers did not join the group visit Tuesday. He donated religious offerings called masakaki to observe the shrine’s autumn festival.
Japanese leaders have avoided visiting the shrine while in office after China and the Koreas reacted with outrage to a visit by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2013.
Earlier this year, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is Abe's younger brother, visited the shrine.
Tokyo-m
Why?
Johansawada
if this is what the political leaders think will protect Japan from the pandemic then we should be concerned... really concerned.... clowns doing clowny things...
Wobot
Meh
Mickelicious
Of course they do.
Larr Flint
I don't see a problem here.
Have a good day at the shrine!
Simian Lane
Another unnecessary and unhealthy obsession by some. In 2021, they can absolutely do as they please, and it’s no one else’s business.
livvy
Through this symbolic gate, Yasukuni Shrine, the politicians are symbolically reconnecting future and pre-War Japan.
Long live the post-War Constitution of Japan, because it is the only thing now, domestically, steering Japan towards a peaceful future.
Even the USA is urging the Japanese to rearm -- under the umbrella if US-Japan Security Pact, of course.
What I wouldn't give to listen to a 60-Minutes Program, say, interview of General Douglas MacArthur about current developments in Japan, and current US-Japan relations!
Emperor Showa ignored the right-wing politicians' visits to Yasukuni Shrine, as did Emperor Akihito. What meaning should we take from this, and will the current Emperor abstain as well?