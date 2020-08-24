After hospital visit, Abe says he will do his utmost as prime minister

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on Monday, after revisiting Keio University Hospital.

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Kaori Kaneko

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will take care of his health and do his utmost at his job, after a second hospital visit within days sparked concern whether he could stay on as leader of the world's third biggest economy.

The visit to Keio University Hospital came as Japan's longest-serving prime minister surpassed a record for longest consecutive tenure as premier set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato half a century ago.

Abe, criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and some scandals, has suffered a slide in voter support to one of the lowest levels since returning to office for a second term in 2012 with promises to revive the economy and bolster defense.

Abe spoke briefly to reporters at his official residence after returning from the hospital where he said he had received results of an examination done last week and undergone additional examinations.

Abe, who turns 66 next month, also said he wanted to speak again later about his medical tests.

Earlier, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Abe was having a follow-up to a check a week ago when his examination lasted 7-1/2 hours, fueling worries about his health.

But major broadcaster Nippon TV said Abe was being treated for a chronic illness rather than a check-up, citing multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources.

Abe has been prime minister since 2012 in his second stint after a troubled term from which he resigned abruptly in 2007, because of struggles with ulcerative colitis, a disease he now keeps in check with medicine that was not previously available.

His office did not give a detailed explanation for the hospital visits, but close aide Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said last week's visit was a regular check-up and he was "not at all" worried about Abe's health.

Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on his walking speed.

Weekly magazine Flash said Abe had vomited blood at his office on July 6. Reuters was unable to verify the widely cited report, which was denied by government officials.

Abe gets a regular check-up twice a year, with his most recent on June 13, Kyodo news agency said, adding that last week's visit was a follow-up to a June check-up, citing a hospital source.

If Abe is incapacitated, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, 79, who doubles as finance minister, would take over temporarily as acting prime minister.

Abe's tenure as LDP president, and thus, prime minister, ends in September 2021 unless he steps down earlier.

