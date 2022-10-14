Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds news conference in New York
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: Reuters/Caitlin Ochs
politics

Approval for Kishida gov't falls below 30% for first time

TOKYO

Approval for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid to 27.4%, a poll showed on Thursday, falling below 30% for the first time since he took office last October.

Disapproval rose 3.0 percentage points to 43.0%, the poll by Jiji Press between Oct 7 and 10 showed.

It follows a Kyodo News poll on Sunday that showed support for Kishida's government slid to the lowest in his one-year tenure as doubts grow over his ruling party's disclosure of ties to the controversial Unification Church.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

and so...??????

1 ( +1 / -0 )

These articles about Kishida's sliding approval are getting shorter and shorter.

The next one will probably read, Former PM Kishida, who came to power with promises of a "new form of capitalism" and wealth distribution, will be followed by K* T***.

Who promises wage hikes and a "New Economic Plan" and to urge his party members to sever ties with the Unification Church.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Should start a betting pool for who is going to replace him..

Taro Kono 2:1

Taro Aso 20:1

Yoshiro Mori 100:1

0 ( +0 / -0 )

