Approval for Kishida gov't falls below 30% for first time

Approval for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid to 27.4%, a poll showed on Thursday, falling below 30% for the first time since he took office last October.
Disapproval rose 3.0 percentage points to 43.0%, the poll by Jiji Press between Oct 7 and 10 showed.
It follows a Kyodo News poll on Sunday that showed support for Kishida's government slid to the lowest in his one-year tenure as doubts grow over his ruling party's disclosure of ties to the controversial Unification Church.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
diagonalslip
and so...??????
dagon
These articles about Kishida's sliding approval are getting shorter and shorter.
The next one will probably read, Former PM Kishida, who came to power with promises of a "new form of capitalism" and wealth distribution, will be followed by K* T***.
Who promises wage hikes and a "New Economic Plan" and to urge his party members to sever ties with the Unification Church.
Sanjinosebleed
Should start a betting pool for who is going to replace him..
Taro Kono 2:1
Taro Aso 20:1
Yoshiro Mori 100:1