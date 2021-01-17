As Diet opens, Suga pledges to get pandemic under control, hold Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed Monday to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympics this summer with ample coronavirus protection.
In a speech opening the 150-day ordinary Diet session, Suga said his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation.
Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its virus caseload manageable with non-binding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing and for people to stay home. But recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes toward the anti-virus measures, and doubts are growing as more contagious variants spread while people wait for vaccines and the Olympics draw closer.
“In order to restore sense of safety, I will get the coronavirus pandemic, which has raged worldwide and is now severely affecting Japan, under control as soon as possible,” Suga said. “I will stand at the frontline of the battle with the people's cooperation."
Suga pledged to achieve the Olympics as “a proof of human victory against the coronavirus."
“We will have full anti-infection measures in place and proceed with preparation with a determination to achieve the Games that can deliver hope and courage throughout the world," he said.
Recent media polls show about 80% of the Japanese public think the Olympics will not or should not happen.
Suga said the vaccine is the “clincher” of the pandemic and hopes to start vaccination when the health ministry is expected to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer, one of three foreign suppliers to Japan, in late February. But the pace of inoculation could be slow, as surveys have shown many people have safety concerns.
Japan has confirmed more than 330,000 infections and 4,500 deaths from COVID-19, numbers that have surged recently though they are still far smaller than many other countries of its size.
Suga on Jan 7 issued a state of emergency for the Tokyo area and expanded the step last Wednesday as the surge in infections strained medical systems. But he has been criticized for being slow to put preventative measures in place after the new surge began, apparently due to his government’s reluctance to further hurt the economy.
He kept the state-subsidized Go To travel promotion campaign active until late December, which critics say misguided the public when people needed to practice more restraint. Suga in Monday’s speech made no mention of the Go To campaign, which was designed to support the tourism industry devastated by the pandemic.
The state of emergency — covering more than half of Japan’s 127 million people — asks bars and restaurants to close by 8 p.m., employees to have 70% of their staff work from home and residents to avoid leaving home for nonessential purposes. It's set to end Feb 7 but could be extended.
One of the proposed changes to anti-virus measures would legalize compensation for business owners who cooperate with such measures and allow fines or imprisonment for those who defy them.
Suga's government also plans to revise the infectious disease law to allow authorities to penalize patients who refuse to be hospitalized or cooperate with health officials, Economy Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, in charge of virus measures, said on a NHK public television talk show Sunday.
Health officials believe a growing number of people are defying instructions from health officials to self-isolate or be hospitalized, spreading the virus and making contact tracing difficult.
Opposition lawmakers and experts are cautious about punishment for the patients, citing human rights concerns. They also say such punishment is pointless when hospitals are running out of beds and forcing hundreds of people to wait at home.
Suga also said in his speech, just two days ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, that he hoped to meet the new American leader soon to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and to cooperate on the pandemic, climate change and other key issues.
Zoroto
I don't think anybody really thinks humanity will have won against the coronavirus by the summer.
BurakuminDes
Dead man walking.
dbsaiya
Human victory over the coronavirus are lofty but empty words and the vaccine as the "clincher" is also empty and lacks substance.
Reckless
This is the kind of leader we need right now. Strong and optimistic. I had to wipe a tear from my eye as I listened to his words of hope. Thank you Mr. Suga!
JCR
Suga man, please stop already, who will ever take him seriously after this anyways. He already lost all credibility in my opinion.
NipponGlory
The Japan model with Suga-san in the front lines has helped battle back this virus.
blahblah222
Holding the Olympics is only for Dentsu to make its money. At this point they can just put Dentsu in the annual budget, won't make a difference, all the money will just end up going there anyways.
And the Japan model is pretty much suppress testing to lower reported numbers. I expect testing to be suppressed further leading up to the Olympics and Suga telling the world that Japan have 0 cases of covid thanks to 0 tests.
Derek Grebe
And in my second term I will cure cancer, bring world peace and have monkeys fly out of my bumhole.
What a totally vacuous set of pledges. Why can Japan never find anyone to lead except inept cronies and corrupt dynasties?
Yotomaya
If the Olympics do take place, it will prove a victory of corporate interests against humanity, if anything.
Either way, "pledging" means nothing. If anyone gets the virus under control it's medical experts and the public, not him.
Gaijinshogun
A corporate sock puppet and a broken record...
Bjorn Tomention
Forget the olympics for now, there is more important issues, if the virus situation is brought under control then maybe consider rescheduling the whole olympic cycle so that the next time the games are held is in Tokyo in 2024 and then let the games move on to the next city on a 4 year cycle.
This talk of holding them this year is ridiculous.
GrungeHamster
Talk is cheap Suga, opposition party leaders are right. The LDP is now pushing into human rights violations and gross abuse of power.
At this point the best option is to focus efforts on getting vaccines out. That’s the only hope for Japan and their precious Olympic Games, but even that is a stretch.
AG
So much propaganda with so little action.
Shoganai ne
Vreth
Victory over the virus will be when we can meet with our friends and family, restriction free.
If the olympics happen, Suga's gonna be out the front of the stadiums begging people to go in an watch. No one gives a rat's at this point. I just want to go to an izakaya and see some bands play with my friends.