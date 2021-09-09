Aso, Kono meet to discuss LDP leadership race

Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at the ministry in Tokyo for a meeting with Taro Kono on Thursday.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan's vaccination efforts, is set to announce his bid to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a press conference Friday, people familiar with his thinking said Thursday.

On Thursday, Kono met with Finance Minister Taro Aso, who heads the LDP faction he belongs to, to seek backing for the bid. Neither Aso nor Kono spoke to reporters after their meeting.

The 58-year-old Kono would be the third lawmaker to declare candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept 29 leadership race after former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former communications minister Sanae Takaichi.

Kono consistently places high in opinion polls on who is most fit to become prime minister, and had been eyeing a run since Suga abruptly announced his resignation last week amid mounting criticism over his COVID-19 response and declining public approval ratings.

Under party rules, hopefuls are required to first gather 20 nominations from its Diet members to run in the presidential election.

Born in Kanagawa Prefecture to a prominent political family, Kono graduated from Georgetown University in the United States and worked in the private sector before successfully running for the House of Representatives in 1996.

Kono, who doubles as administrative reform minister, has served in a number of Cabinet posts including chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, foreign minister and defense minister.

Considered a reform-minded maverick within the conservative LDP, Kono is known for getting the ball rolling while being less skilled in slowly building consensus.

It would be his second attempt at becoming LDP leader, having made an unsuccessful bid in 2009 after the party was ousted from power in a humiliating defeat in that year's general election.

The LDP election will effectively decide the next prime minister as the party controls the powerful lower house of parliament.

© KYODO