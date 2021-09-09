Aso, Kono meet to discuss LDP leadership race

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan's vaccination efforts, is set to announce his bid to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a press conference Friday, people familiar with his thinking said Thursday.
On Thursday, Kono met with Finance Minister Taro Aso, who heads the LDP faction he belongs to, to seek backing for the bid. Neither Aso nor Kono spoke to reporters after their meeting.
The 58-year-old Kono would be the third lawmaker to declare candidacy in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Sept 29 leadership race after former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former communications minister Sanae Takaichi.
Kono consistently places high in opinion polls on who is most fit to become prime minister, and had been eyeing a run since Suga abruptly announced his resignation last week amid mounting criticism over his COVID-19 response and declining public approval ratings.
Under party rules, hopefuls are required to first gather 20 nominations from its Diet members to run in the presidential election.
Born in Kanagawa Prefecture to a prominent political family, Kono graduated from Georgetown University in the United States and worked in the private sector before successfully running for the House of Representatives in 1996.
Kono, who doubles as administrative reform minister, has served in a number of Cabinet posts including chairman of the National Public Safety Commission, foreign minister and defense minister.
Considered a reform-minded maverick within the conservative LDP, Kono is known for getting the ball rolling while being less skilled in slowly building consensus.
It would be his second attempt at becoming LDP leader, having made an unsuccessful bid in 2009 after the party was ousted from power in a humiliating defeat in that year's general election.
The LDP election will effectively decide the next prime minister as the party controls the powerful lower house of parliament.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
descendent
Aso? Oh dear lord...
Ricky Kaminski13
Aso is Gangstaaaa! Proper blinged up!
David Brent
Why is crooked mouth wearing that stupid hat?
GdTokyo
Does anything say creepy old man like Aso in a shiny suit and gangster hat?
The Nomad
Don a**hole, a man of gaffes every time he opens his mouth. I wish that they stopped mentioning that he studied at Georgetown, what does that have 5o do anything with him being a politician, also he's not fluent in English, an advanced speaker at best. Listened to some of his interviews and his pronunciation is hideous! Kono is not the guy Japan needs at this moment, this man is someone who doesn't favour criticism and different opinions, he's full of himself
Jimizo
You could wrap your bacon up in that suit.
as_the_crow_flies
Shiny suit or not, doesn't stop being an utter pill*ck. And a silencer would do a better job than a mask.
blue
Kono belonging to the Aso-faction, he needs to take his orders.
Aso: *Here are "your" ideas, "your" policies and "your" speeches. Do not mess this up. You do not want to disappoint me.*
Kono: I...I won't, Sir.
TokyoJoe
Aso Capone