Aso apologizes for remarks about Japan's historical unity

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso apologized Tuesday for saying Japan has been unified under a single language and ethnic identity for the past 2,000 years, a comment viewed as ignoring the country's ethnic minorities including the indigenous Ainu.
"If I made a remark that has caused misunderstanding, I have to take care of my way of saying and correct what I said," Aso told a news conference, a day after making the controversial remarks.
During a gathering in his home constituency in Fukuoka Prefecture on Monday, Aso, who doubles as finance minister, said, "No country but this one has lasted 2,000 years with one language, one ethnic group and one dynasty."
But on Tuesday, the veteran lawmaker explained that he meant Japan has continued for such a long period without any major migration movement or occupation involving other ethnic groups.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has stepped up its efforts to support the Ainu, an ethnic minority in northern Japan, through a law implemented last May to protect and promote their culture.
Asked about the contradiction between the legislation and his remarks, Aso underlined, "I have no intention to deny the government's position" by what he said.
On Monday, the former prime minister hailed Japan's success in the Rugby World Cup last fall with a team featuring players from diverse backgrounds before going on to make the remarks about Japan as a linguistically and ethnically homogenous nation.
An Abe's ally, the outspoken Aso has repeatedly come under fire for gaffes and controversial statements.© KYODO
22 Comments
Login to comment
Samit Basu
This is factually wrong, Jomons and Yayoi circa 300 AD weren't of same ethnicity speaking same language; they weren't even of same age; Jomons were still living in the stone age while the Yayoi brought Iron age to Japan.
Heck, most of Japan spoke mutually unintelligible "dialects" during the Sengoku era.
Chip Star
Aso isn’t really known for being sensitive or eloquent. He’s another loudmouth rich kid that thinks he’s intelligent because mommy and daddy were rich. We have one of these running the US at the moment. In fact, one of these is also running Japan at the moment.
Aly Rustom
Idiot. Well said chip
Wallace Fred
No idea where to start with this A-grade ignorance coated in xenophobia and your run of the mill racist undertones.
River
The Jomon were in Japan as early as 10,000 BC and were already living in villages, raising livestock (boar), fishing offshore and doing things far more advanced than one may think. The Yaoi starting in 200BC brought rice cultivation and flat faces along with iron. The ethnic background of Japan is far more complex than the outdated view voiced by Aso Taro, a big mouthed idiot whose only qualification for even being in politics is family and money. Japan's official history clings to the Yamamoto and the lineage of the Imperial throne. It is utterly one sided and ignores all the people and cultures that they conquored, collectively known as the Emishi (sometimes Ebisu). This extends to the present day Ainu population. The only thing this article proves is that Aso continues to be an idiot.
IloveCoffee
That statement couldn't be further from the truth. 2000 years ago, Yamatai, which later became known as Yamato was not even established yet. According to historians, Japan as nation-state was established during the Meiji restoration. Before that, there was no such thing as Japanese identity. Throughout the entire history of Japan, the archipelago was divided between many States, that had their own identity, religion, King and often even ethnicity. Evidence for this is the fact that, many States were sending tributary gifts to China in exchange for support. The gifts, often golden plates, were not signed as "Nihon", but as the name of the State or the King of the State. Unlike China, there never was a single State that would conquer the rest and unify the entire archipelago. Yamato was a confederation of States that got together to become more powerful, similar to the EU. However, again, unlike China, the Emperor and the Yamato elites did not had actual power, the clans, or the States had all the power. Hokkaido and the Ainu were not subjugated by the Yamato people, but by Matsumae clan, or Matsumae State which is located on modern day Aomori. Kingdom of Ryukyu was colonized by Satsuma State in modern day Kagoshima. According to historians, if you traveled back in time before the Meiji, and asked people, nobody would've identified as "Japanese". 2000 years ago is when the modern Japanese language was beginning to form. Certainly not all States shared the same language for a long time, and certainly not the entire Northern Japan, North of Tokyo before at least the 10th century (roughly year 1000-1200). Many historians have said that, the name of the Yamato capital "Nara" comes from Old Korean "Uri Nara" which means "my land". Of course many modern day Japanese historians deny this.
BigYen
Aso must have been reading his history books with one eye closed. Or maybe both of them, given that his version of history could be described as blind ignorance.
kurisupisu
Another Japanese politico with a skewed version of history...
jeancolmar
You would think that Aso would have watched samurai movies if he hadn't studied any Japanese history. What do you see in those movies? Japanese slicing up other Japanese from different clans or kingdoms.
Good points and history above posters.
gaijintraveller
No mention of Okinawan?
BertieWooster
Many years ago, I was doing a project for the government of Hokkaido and was asked to translate a poster that stated, "It's been 100 years since human beings have inhabited Hokkaido!"
I refused to translate it, which led to a flurry of meetings, reports being sent, more meetings and consultations with "experts." Eventually, they got the point.
1glenn
While not a specialist on Japanese history, I seem to recall that there is the Ainu language, and the various Ryukyuan languages, as well as seven dialects of Japanese.
Wobot
More bad PR for Japan, they do it themselves as well.
Here's an interesting book on the history of the Japanese language and how there's only ever been one common tongue since the Meiji period
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/907083.The_Japanese_Language
oyatoi
It was only around 800CE that repeated punitive expeditions operating in the then frontier region of Northern Honshu eventually succeeded in extending the tentacles of the state to those hitherto ‘free’ places. Even today, the bloodshed and depredations practised on the folk of the north still rankles. Next time you’re there, check out the stele below the balcony of Kiyomizu temple in Kyoto, that seeks to assuage the offended spirit of the north and expiate the guilt of the descendants of the Yamato State for their shameful betrayal of the Emishi warrior Aterui.
Cogito Ergo Sum
Talking history, I don't think there's a country that even comes close to the lies being taught by this country. Aso ? He Is the Grand Marshall of foot-in-mouth gaffes.
MSR Japan
No words to describe this piece of well .............he isnt a nice person, comes from a terrible family with a rotten war time history, entitled, outspoken, ill mannered.
MASSWIPE
Yet another reminder that native-born ethnic Japanese people are the ones most likely to propagate myths about Japanese people being an undifferentiated monolith. In my admittedly limited and anecdotal experiences (but hey, every person's experiences are limited and anecdotal) native-born ethnic Japanese people appear highly likely to say things like "All Japanese are the same," "Japan has no immigrants", or "Japan is a unique country unlike any other."
I doubt this attitude will change much. Japanese appear conditioned to view homogeneity as a constitutive part of their country and a source of strength for the nation.
BigYen
Anyone wanting to learn something useful about the history of Japan would learn more from some of the posters on this thread than they would from Government Minister Aso.
Do the hustle
This is quite true especially if you want to learn historical fact and not cultural fiction.
There is a huge oxymoron in Aso’s statement. Japan can no longer support a monoculture and must rely on immigrants to prop up the workforce and economy. However, all these immigrants are supposed to be proficient in Japanese language and culture to avoid any cultural diversity. He’s a nutter!
JeffLee
It's hard to know what was going on 2000 years ago, as the Japanese were illiterate at the time. The only records were by Chinese visitors who didnt stick around for long.
However, archaeological evidence suggests a couple of waves of Korean migrants during that period, who played a big role in founding the Yamato culture. Even the last emperor acknowledged this.
marcelito
Coming back from holidays overseas its not surprising to see the blabbering Taro A idiot circus is carrying on as usual.
Many years ago, I was doing a project for the government of Hokkaido and was asked to translate a poster that stated, "It's been 100 years since human beings have inhabited Hokkaido!"
Nice one!
u_s__reamer
Bertie's story goes to show that good translators must follow their conscience and not just parrot the script they are given.
Aso's version of Japanese history was no slip of the tongue, but a Freudian slip revealing the fictitious, nationalistic version of history the Japanese rightists have been promoting ever since they regained control of the country after their defeat in 1945.