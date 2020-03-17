Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Aso asks banks to support business lending

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he had asked bank leaders on Monday to support lending to businesses to ease concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I requested both public and private banks to make absolutely sure to support financing to corporations,” Aso told reporters after meeting senior bank officials. Liquidity was not, however, being squeezed as much it had during the financial crisis a decade earlier, he added.

Aso’s comments came after The Bank of Japan eased monetary policy on Monday by pledging to buy risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) at double the current pace, joining global central banks in combating the widening economic fallout form the coronavirus epidemic.

The central bank also decided to create a new loan program to extend one-year, zero-rate loans to financial institutions in an effort to boost lending to firms hit by the virus outbreak.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Nara

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #72: How Japanese Hear Rage Against The Machine Lyrics

GaijinPot Blog