Aso repeats controversial comment on sexual harassment

Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday repeated a comment that appeared to downplay an incident of alleged sexual harassment by his ministry's top bureaucrat after already sparking protest demonstrations in a number of Japanese cities the day before.

"There is no such thing as a sexual harassment charge," the 77-year-old former prime minister said at a regular press conference, the same remark he made on Friday during a trip to Manila.

The comment, which appeared to make light of the claims that then-Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda had repeatedly made sexually suggestive comments to a TV reporter, has drawn sharp reactions from women's rights activists, with some calling it misogynistic and permissive of sexual harassment.

Asked by reporters about such public criticisms, Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said he had "merely stated a fact" while adding he has no intention of tolerating sexual harassment.

Sexual harassment perpetrators can be charged with sexual assault, rape or libel in Japan.

Seiko Noda, a minister in charge of female empowerment, said Tuesday she plans to compile legal measures to tackle sexual harassment during the ongoing Diet session.

Noda, 57, who also serves as internal affairs minister, indicated Monday she would consider introducing penalties for sexual harassment.

She also said Aso belongs to a generation that has not learned about sexual harassment and has "a totally different perception" from that of her generation.

Following Aso's initial comments, protestors, including many women's rights groups, took to the streets on Monday. Some lined the sidewalk in front of the Finance Ministry building in central Tokyo, while others held demonstrations in Osaka, Kyoto, Nara and Sapporo.

Fukuda stepped down in late April after a weekly magazine reported that he asked the reporter "Can I give you a hug?" and "Can I touch your breasts?" and released an audio clip.

The former top bureaucrat has denied the allegations although the ministry has acknowledged he sexually harassed the female reporter and reduced his retirement benefits.

Aso himself has faced growing calls from opposition lawmakers to resign for having chosen Fukuda for the position.

The close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has often made controversial comments.

In August, Aso came under fire for comments that seemed to defend Adolf Hitler's motive behind the genocide of Jews by Nazi Germany.

"Hitler, who killed millions of people, is no good even if his motive was right," he said. Aso later said he meant to give an example of a bad politician but retracted the remark.

© KYODO