Finance Minister Taro Aso Photo: AFP
politics

Aso returns year's salary over scandal; 20 other finance ministry officials punished

By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Monday he was returning a year's salary after his ministry scrubbed public documents related to a cronyism scandal that has dogged Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

But he ruled out resigning after it emerged ministry officials had removed hundreds of references to Abe, his wife, and Aso from documents related to the sale of state land at below-market prices.

"I am voluntarily returning 12 months of my salary as a cabinet minister, as this problem has hurt public confidence in the finance ministry and the administration as a whole," Taro Aso told reporters.

But he added, "I am not thinking about stepping down", as he announced the findings of the ministry's in-house probe.

Aso is the richest minister in Abe's cabinet because of his family's massive fortune made in the mining business. He also earns some 30 million yen a year as a cabinet minister.

Aso said the ministry had penalised around 20 officials, imposing pay cuts in some cases and issuing verbal reprimands to others. "Officially approved administrative documents should never have been altered and submitted to parliament. I find this extremely regrettable," he said.

Abe told reporters he wanted Aso to stay on to ensure lessons were learned from the scandal.

"We should conduct a through review of how to keep public documents and take measures to prevent a recurrence," he said, adding that he wanted Aso "to take leadership in this and fulfil his responsibility."

The scandal revolves around the 2016 cut-price sale of state-owned land to a nationalist school operator who claims ties to Abe and his wife Akie.

The penalised officials include Nobuhisa Sagawa, whose office helped alter key documents related to the controversial land sale. He has since resigned and will have his retirement pay cut for three months.

Giving sworn testimony in parliament soon after he quit the ministry in March, Sagawa denied any involvement by Abe or the prime minister's office in falsifying the documents. But the senior bureaucrat declined to answer detailed questioning about how and when documents were altered, saying he was under criminal investigation.

Prosecutors last week decided not to press charges against him.

Abe also faces a second cronyism scandal in which the opposition alleges he used his influence to help an old friend open a school in a special economic zone, bypassing cumbersome government regulations.

Abe, in power since late 2012, is in no imminent danger of losing his job, but the scandals have affected his popularity.

A new opinion poll released Monday showed voter support for his cabinet down 1.6 percentage points over the past month to 39 percent, the lowest level since he took office.

The finance ministry, considered the most powerful in Japan's bureaucracy, has also been rocked by a sexual abuse scandal that forced the resignation of a senior official.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

The joke Asso made a joke again. Which law says that he can buy himself out of crimes with govt salary ?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Totally entitled self effaced corrupt administration, Japan falls further on the global corruption list. Prosecutors won't touch this out of fear for their carrears. Top filth involved give up something they won't miss. And others carry on as if it's normal to behave with no morals. Not sure if there is a word that describes a gaggle of smug corrupt contemptuous people, if they actually see themselves as people.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I guess this is his way of taking responsibility?

Since the LDP have been in power for 70 years and don’t punish their own, these guys probably think this is a real nice gesture of being a totally upright fellow.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The only "honourable" way out of this is to fall on the family tanto, not to return the cash..it would be better if he donated his cash to a big charity, then someone, or people could benefit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Surely a meaningless gesture like this won’t suffice? Will it? I guy that rich giving his salary back. He’s taking the mickey!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Dude is arrogant as hell. Anyone else and he'd be screaming his head off for them to quit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This guy is such an arso, heh...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

