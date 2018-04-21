Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives for a IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington on Friday. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Aso voices concern over U.S. protectionist policies to Mnuchin

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he voiced concerns over the U.S. shift toward protectionist trade policies at a meeting Friday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Aso called for Japan to be exempted from the stiff tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that Washington rolled out last month, a Finance Ministry official said.

"I told (Mnuchin) it is undesirable that a trend of inward-looking (policies) is about to be created. The United States has caused a considerable impact," Aso told a press conference after the meeting, held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting in Washington.

Mnuchin said in a tweet that they agreed the United States and Japan "are jointly committed to countering illicit financial activity" by North Korea, which is suspected of evading international sanctions over its nuclear and missile development programs.

Finance chiefs from the G-20 major economies ended their two-day meeting Friday, falling short of producing concrete steps to address threats posed by trade disputes to the global economy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Japan for its trade surplus with the United States, leaving it off a list of allies exempted from the new duties aimed primarily at China. Beijing has responded to the measures with retaliatory action.

The ministry official said Tokyo will continue efforts to gain an exemption and was not considering filing for dispute resolution at the World Trade Organization, as Beijing has done.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was unable to convince Trump to lift the penalties in summit talks earlier this week.

Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said he and Mnuchin discussed currency moves in passing but did not go into specifics.

"We did not have discussions particularly focused on (foreign exchange policy)", said Aso.

The Treasury Department last week kept Japan on a list of countries to be monitored for unfair currency manipulation.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

Say what you want about the man, but he does rock a fedora.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Aso and Mnuchin! Two incredibly selfish liars. Reclaiming my time!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He looks like a gangster.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He looks like a Yakuza boss with that fedora. I wouldn't be surprised if he had ties.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

History

Sawara

GaijinPot Travel