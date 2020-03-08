Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aso warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread

5 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Japan's finance minister warned on Monday against investors pushing up the yen rapidly, saying the government will closely watch market moves which he described as "nervous" amid the global spread of the coronavirus.

Taro Aso made the comment at an ad-hoc news conference held after the yen jumped more than 3% to a day high of 101.58 per dollar, its highest in three years.

The benchmark Nikkei share index tumbled to 14-month lows on Monday, on rising fear that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic could severely damage the global economy.

"We must watch currency and stock market moves for a while. We'll examine them carefully," Aso told reporters.

Asked whether Japan needs to intervene in the currency market to stem the yen's strength, Aso declined to comment.

Aso's comment came after a senior finance ministry official stepped up warnings that the authorities would watch market moves with a "greater sense of urgency" amid the virus fears.

The spread of the epidemic has prompted heavy selling of riskier assets by investors and a scramble into assets such as the yen, which are perceived to be safer havens during times of financial distress.

Japanese policymakers tend to talk down gains in the currency, fearing that sharp appreciation hurts competitiveness of the country's goods overseas and further damage the export-led economy, which is teetering on the edge of recession.

"Nervous moves are seen" in the currency market, the official told reporters, after the yen broke through 104 per dollar.

The official added that he would consider whether to hold a meeting with officials from the Bank of Japan and the financial watchdog to discuss financial markets.

Japan last intervened in foreign exchange markets in 2011 to stem yen gains in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by large earthquakes and a tsunami. Tokyo has stayed out of the market since then.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Mystifying.  How the yen represents safety makes no sense,.  Except that whenever there is any kind of global upheaval everyone rushes to buy it and so it goes up.

The underlying facts (aging population, rampant money printing, a useless government, one of the more vulnerable countries to the virus - allegedly) just don't support this "investment view".

3 ( +3 / -0 )

OIl, stock and monetary exchange manipulation going on. IF the so called investors just stuck together like a den of thieves and let the one nut manipulate the market, everything would be fine.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They're looking at it, in fact they are even staring at it, harder and harder, says Aso.

"Don't you dare move another inch, or I'll, I'll........................ have to magnify this even further!"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It is absurd. Should be 150

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Heaven forbid the value of the working class's savings should go up from time to time, right, Aso?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

