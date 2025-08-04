 Japan Today
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries logo Image: REUTERS file
politics

Australia awards navy frigate contract to Mitsubishi Heavy

5 Comments
By Alasdair Pal and Kirsty Needham
SYDNEY

Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will deliver Australia's new A$10 billion ($6.5 billion) navy frigate program, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday.

The deal underscored Canberra's "focus on investing in the capabilities we need now and into the future, to meet Australia’s strategic circumstances", he said.

The frigate contract is the biggest Australian defense purchase since the government agreed to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain in 2023.

MHI's Mogami frigate was selected over German company Thyssen­Krupp Marine Systems' MEKO A-200 in a meeting of the government's national security committee on Monday.

Marles told reporters that while the MEKO-class frigate was "very impressive", the Mogami-class frigate was "the best frigate for Australia".

The upgraded Mogami-class frigate has a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, compared to Australia's current Anzac Class frigates, which have a range of around 6,000 nautical miles, Marles said.

The government said in 2024 it would spend up to A$10 billion for the general-purpose frigates to replace the Anzac Class. They will be equipped for undersea warfare and air defense to secure maritime trade routes and Australia's northern approaches.

It says the first three general-purpose frigates will be built offshore, with the remainder built in Western Australia.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Rather ironic that China crushed Japan and SKorea's shipbuilding industries but their own aggressive behavior and naval buildup has created a new market for them.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Japan must be careful, last time Australia broke their contract for others submarine that may never come.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It will happen again: the US big industrial military complex, the one that is running the warmongering in Wall Street, did not like the latest decision and will do exactly as it did with the pre-ordering with Australia and France with nuclear submarines. Time will tell

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

This is a mere announcement. No contract has been signed, nor have the number crunching negotiations.

Once it is realized the part about them being manufactured down under is going to be reneged upon, the wheels will come off - watch.

Canberra, with its ingrained colonialist mindset, is obsessed with vassalizing itself, never having displayed true independence or sovereignty in its entire history.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

A huge well-deserved win for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The upgraded Mogami-class frigate has a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, compared to Australia's current Anzac Class frigates, which have a range of around 6,000 nautical miles.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a proven record of reliability to deliver within budget

0 ( +1 / -1 )

