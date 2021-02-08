Biden says decision on Tokyo Olympics has to be based on science

Any decision about holding the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, must be based on science, U.S. President Joe Biden told a radio show.
The Games are set to start in under six months, and the Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) are vowing to hold them as planned, although under strict conditions that could include staging them without spectators.
Biden, speaking on a Westwood One Sports radio program broadcast on Sunday during halftime of the Super Bowl, said he hoped the Games would take place, mainly for the sake of the athletes who have trained so hard for them.
"I've spoken with the prime minister of Japan, he's working very hard to be in a position to safely open the Games, to have the Games, and I think that has to be based on science, whether or not it is safe for that to occur," Biden said.
Biden, who took office in January, said he hated to think of the athletes not being able to compete.
"Imagine all those Olympians who work for four years, four years for one shot and all of a sudden that opportunity gets lost," he said.
"They are the people that I feel such pain for - but we have to do it based on the science," he added. "We are a science-driven administration, I think the rest of the world's there too. I hope we can play, I hope it's possible, but it remains to be seen."
The Olympics are set to open on July 23 and run until Aug 8.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
sf2k
Biden is giving Japan a way out, but Japan is too stubborn to realize it. When Science comes to play though the games in all probablilty simply cannot occur.
Oxycodin
what about all those who lost their careers because of Covid?
Penfold
it wasn’t very scientific for Japan to host it in the first place given the ongoing situation in Fukushima
sakurasuki
Here science based on fact
https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/lack-of-medical-volunteers-a-further-setback
Alan Harrison
You do not have to be a rocket scientist to realise that the games run a high risk of being a super spreader.
Sinse Japan has put a disclaimer on the games by attending (anticipating) at your own risk, each athlete must individually weigh up the science.
Simian Lane
Nah. The decision has to be based on what Japan thinks as they are running it. Concentrate on America Joe, it’s in far worse condition than Japan.
dagon
For Suga, there are considerations more important than science or the welfare of the people. Mr. Biden, have you heard of Dentsu?
kurisupisu
There are how many people walking around in Japan with the virus?
Unless one has symptoms then the chance of using the health system is zero.
Well, local to me in Kansai, the cost of the test is around 30000 yen plus.
Biden is for a scientific approach but when the Japanese government actively seeks to make testing expensive then the virus Is free to proliferate...