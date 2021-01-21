Cabinet OKs bills to penalize people who do not comply with antivirus measures

Japan's cabinet approved draft laws to toughen coronavirus restrictions on Friday, a move that could threaten rule-breakers with fines and prison sentences for the first time since the outbreak began.
The capital and other regions are currently under a state of emergency in an attempt to quell a record spike in Covid-19 infections.
But unlike strict lockdowns seen elsewhere in the world, the measure has no means of enforcement -- with people urged rather than ordered to stay home, and no fines for businesses who ignore requests to close early.
While some observers have praised Japan's soft approach, which tries to balance infection control with economic impact, recent surveys show approval ratings for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government have plummeted over its handling of the latest wave.
The new laws would allow authorities to punish and even imprison people for up to a year if they test positive but refuse hospitalization.
They would also penalize bars and restaurants that continue evening service when instructed not to with fines of up to 500,000 yen.
Suga said his cabinet had given the green light to the draft bills and urged lawmakers to "swiftly" debate and revise them.
The bills are expected to pass parliament next week, but reports said the opposition will push for an amendment to the section on forced hospitalization following criticism that it impinges on civil liberties.
Despite the recent spike, Japan has seen a comparatively small COVID-19 outbreak, with around 4,700 deaths overall. But doctors warn hospitals are being overwhelmed in the hardest-hit areas, partly because private hospitals can refuse to accept coronavirus patients.
The draft laws would allow local governments to name and shame medical facilities that flout requests to admit COVID-19 patients.© 2021 AFP
13 Comments
Login to comment
shogun36
and who will enforce this?
8T
I will.
Ah_so
Japanese are generally conformist and follow government guidance, so I don't know if there are massive some breaches.
However, any legislation should be strictly time-limited so that the government does not abuse this legislation in the future to close close businesses that the local government doesn't like.
didou
Life without a mask can continue.
CommonSense
Looks like it's about time to leave Japan sadly...
So the state now has control over our bodies.. Knew this day would come. We no longer have bodily autonomy.. How can anyone not see how terrrible this is? We are losing more and more of our human rights every day...
Garthgoyle
And what are the antivirus measures and rules?
Bob Fosse
The state has always had control over your body. Try buying alcohol or tobacco underage, smoking in a restaurant or driving without a seatbelt, in Japan or wherever it is you claim to be leaving to.
These are laws that exist in almost every country, to protect your body and the bodies of others.
daito_hak
This is crazy. Why someone would have to be hospitalized if they have no to little symptoms? Being positive does not mean being sick. For a lot of people, being forced to be hospitalized may put them in a difficult situation with their job and employer since they can't work even if they are fine. This is again another example of a sanitary dictatorship being forced on people and how the world has gone completely crazy.
Lovecrafting
it seems to me the problem is that people cannot be hospitalized because there is no more room..not the fact that they refuse to hospitalized.
Brian Wheway
I think we also need to go back to the start, firstly Japan need to have testing facilities all over large cities and in every town, so if some one feels ill or has the covid symptoms they can get tested immediately, when i say imediatly that meens not jumping through 2-3-4 or more phone calls with differant doctors or who ever, just to get an appointment. then they can get the test results back quickly, then if they are infected, it should be made compulsory to self isolate for 10-12 days. and any company urging there infected staff member back to work should be made illegal and a hefty fine do discourage them. this should start to bring down infection rates, if infected people have not been tested, they will be walking around spreading this virus to other people and so it will carry on.
CommonSense
@daito_hak exactly!!! Thank you!
Monty
Hae?
On one said they say Hospitals are overhelmed, and now on the other side they want to force the people to go to hospital?
This doesnt match together.
In my opinion, they should fine people who are refusing to wear masks.
daito_hak
And frankly the measure could be even counterproductive. I can see that the government decided that in order to impose an indirect lockdown since people would then be scared to get infected in front of such oppressive legislation and reduce a lot their activities.
But on the other hand, people with little or mild symptoms will be scared to get tested now. And I don't think that scaring people to get tested is the right thing to do.
Lazarus Knows
Part of living in a society is agreeing that there are certain things you cannot do with your body that puts you or others in the way of harm, or drastically rises the chance of putting yourself or others in the way of harm.
Are you also opposed to drink-driving?