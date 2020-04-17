Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Cabinet office reports 3rd coronavirus case

TOKYO

Japan's Cabinet Office said on Friday an official had tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the third case among officials at the cabinet office.

The case inside the cabinet office comes as Japan has expanded a state of emergency to all regions. The move allows local municipalities to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.

The infected man, who was not identified, is in his 50s who works on the council for science, technology and innovation. He was confirmed as with the coronavirus on Thursday, an official said.

The Cabinet Office, a government ministry, assists the cabinet with policy coordination. Two other officials who had come within two meters of the man were now staying at home, the office said.

Both had yet to be tested for the virus. Public health centers in their towns would decide depending on their conditions, it said.

No ministers had been in close contact with him since he developed symptoms on April 10, the official said.

