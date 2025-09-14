Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi to announce LDP leadership bid on Tuesday

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a source close to him said.

Hayashi, the top government spokesman with a reputation for practical ability among bureaucrats and lawmakers, also plans to unveil his policy pledges later in the week, the source said. He is close to former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

So far, former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi have declared bids for the Oct 4 race, following Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's announcement earlier this month that he would resign.

Former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, who is seeking to become Japan's first female prime minister, and farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi have also expressed eagerness to run, party sources said. All five contested the LDP presidency in September 2024.

The leadership election could turn into a head-to-head race between Koizumi and Takaichi, a conservative lawmaker who shares the hawkish views of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022, some political analysts say.

Koizumi reportedly persuaded Ishiba, who succeeded Kishida as LDP leader last year, to step down to avoid a party split. The 44-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi is arranging a press conference in the near future.

Takaichi is expected to delay her announcement as long as possible, assessing rival moves while refining policies. She enjoys strong backing among conservatives but faces challenges in broadening support to secure votes from lawmakers across the LDP.

Hayashi, a Harvard graduate who also served as foreign minister under Kishida's government, trails Takaichi and Koizumi in media polls, with many in the LDP still blaming him, along with Ishiba, for dragging down cabinet approval ratings.

The LDP contest was originally scheduled for 2027, at the end of Ishiba's three-year term. Ishiba has decided to resign to take responsibility for the ruling bloc's failure to retain control of the House of Councillors in an election on July 20.

The ruling coalition of the LDP and its junior partner, the Komeito party, had already lost its majority in the more powerful House of Representatives in a general election shortly after Ishiba took office.

