Japan has a longstanding dispute with China over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea. Photo: AFP/File
politics

China, S Korea criticize Japan over museum for disputed islands

12 Comments
BEIJING

China says it is "strongly dissatisfied" with the opening of a museum in Tokyo devoted to disputed islands, as the Japanese foreign minister prepares to visit Beijing on Sunday.

The museum, which opened Thursday and is run by the Japanese government, displays documents and photographs defending Japan's claims over two sets of islands that China and South Korea also see as their own.

Japan has a longstanding dispute with China over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea. They are administered by Japan, where they are known as "Senkaku", but also claimed by China, which calls them "Diaoyu".

Tokyo also claims islands in the Sea of Japan that are controlled by South Korea. They are known as "Dokdo" in Korean and "Takeshima" in Japanese.

South Korea immediately demanded the closure of the museum as it denounced Japan's "unjustifiable claims" to its "inherent territory".

China said Friday that the Diaoyu islands have been its "inherent territory since ancient times".

"We are strongly dissatisfied with what the Japan has done, and I want to emphasise that nothing can change the fact that Diaoyu belongs to China," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

"We remain resolute in safeguarding our sovereignty over the Diaoyu islands."

The criticism comes as Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is set to visit Beijing this weekend for talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday.

"We have seen some positive momentum but bilateral relations still face challenges," Hua said.

"We hope that through this visit the two sides can implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, and promote improvement in the development of bilateral ties."

The two sides are also expected to discuss the North Korean nuclear issue.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

"China, S Korea criticize Japan over museum for disputed islands"

Now what a surprise that is.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What else is new?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

South Korea immediately demanded the closure of the museum as it denounced Japan's "unjustifiable claims" to its "inherent territory".

It would be so much more powerful if they refuted each piece of evidence presented at the museum with detailed counter arguments and evidence. That may actually be the start of an intellectual debate on the subject.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The Government of China has no claim of value to the uninhabited islands of Senkaku" in the East China Sea.

Their fatuous, "inherent territory since ancient times" is to further unmitigated hostile intent, vile bilious larceny. No more no less.

As for the Government of South Korea?

Appeasement for a Dictatorship, led by Kim Jong-un, who is willing to stave his own population to support a nuclear/ballistic missile programme is indefensible, cowardly and gutless.

This museum was unnecessary, there is no reason politically to hammer the point home when in reality there is no legal dispute!!!. The islands of Senkaku, are indigenous to the people of Japan.

It is a mirage, to hide the Government of China feckless fortified sand castles in the south china seas.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Itsonlyrocknroll, so may we assume their is no dispute over the Korean held and Russian held islands either as you say there is no legal dispute?

It should be noted that Japan is also building on some islands so that they do not completely disappear under the waves.

If any country knows the best way to deal with North Korea, it is South Korea. It is certainly not the superpower that specialises in destroying countries and throwing them into chaos, the same country that has been know to support right-wing dictators who lead death squads. Yes, I am talking about the USA. South Koreans have family, relatives in the North and they want want them killed by US bombs. Enough Koreans were killed by US bombs in the Korean war.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The islands of Senkaku, are indigenous to the people of Japan.

Hard to claim that as they are uninhabited. Would you say the same about Hokkaido?

Actually how does indigenous apply to a collection of minerals?

Appeasement for a Dictatorship, led by Kim Jong-un, who is willing to stave his own population to support a nuclear/ballistic missile programme is indefensible, cowardly and gutless.

And how is that relevant to the disputed island in the sea of Japan with Korean people living on it? Does Kim Jong Un also claim the island known as Dokdo" or "Takeshima"?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

So if nobody lives there wouldn't that also make SK & China claims invalid?

Same rules should apply to all parties, not so?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hi gaijintraveller, only the People and Government of South Korea can decide their future.

What is left is opinion.  I will celebrate my 30th birthday this year in October. It is the future not the past, other than a learning experience to prevent cultural, colonial, imperialism.

But his will never ensue from appeasing what I believe to be a ...

The DPRK is the Juche-oriented socialist state which embodies the idea and leadership of Comrade Kim II Sung, the founder of the Republic and the father of socialist Korea."    

http://www.korea-dpr.com/

gaijintraveller, can I ask what this all means to you? Not a trick question.....

Hi simon g, It doesn't, but it prevents change to or for reconciliation.

Along with a Government held to account by political activists hell bent on a agenda of retribution without concourse to dignifying the meaning of recompense through redemption

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is a half-submerged South Korean island called Ieo or Iedo that China is trying to lay claim to, plus all the waters round about. Sssshhhh.... No mention of that by either side here now, though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, South Korea could build counter museums but why bother. Finders keepers, losers weepers. The islands will stay with South Korea and China no matter how many museums the Abe-LDP gang build.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Er, I think Korea built at least one, starting off the trend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Each country now has their own go-to source/museum to clarify historical facts. Sounds fair.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

