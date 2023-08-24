China bans all Japanese seafood imports after Fukushima water release

Japanese imports of seafood are seen in a supermarket in Hong Kong, on Thursday.

By Sakura Murakami

China on Thursday announced an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan after the Japanese government started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

China is "highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination brought by... Japan's food and agricultural products exported to China," a Chinese customs official said in a statement.

Signed off two years ago by the Japanese government and approved by the U.N. nuclear watchdog last month, the discharge is a key step in a dauntingly long and difficult process of decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant after it was destroyed by a tsunami.

However, China reiterated on Thursday its firm opposition to the plan and said the Japanese government had not proved the legitimacy of the water discharge.

"The Japanese side should not cause secondary harm to the local people and even the people of the world out of its own selfish interests," China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Tokyo has in turn criticized China for spreading "scientifically unfounded claims."

It maintains the water release is safe, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also concluded that the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible."

Japan exported about $600 million worth of aquatic products to China in 2022, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, with Hong Kong second. Sales to China and Hong Kong accounted for 42% of all Japanese aquatic exports in 2022, according to government data.

