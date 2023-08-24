Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese imports of seafood are seen in a supermarket in Hong Kong, on Thursday. Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
politics

China bans all Japanese seafood imports after Fukushima water release

0 Comments
By Sakura Murakami
TOKYO/BEIJING

China on Thursday announced an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan after the Japanese government started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

China is "highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination brought by... Japan's food and agricultural products exported to China," a Chinese customs official said in a statement.

Signed off two years ago by the Japanese government and approved by the U.N. nuclear watchdog last month, the discharge is a key step in a dauntingly long and difficult process of decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant after it was destroyed by a tsunami.

However, China reiterated on Thursday its firm opposition to the plan and said the Japanese government had not proved the legitimacy of the water discharge.

"The Japanese side should not cause secondary harm to the local people and even the people of the world out of its own selfish interests," China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Tokyo has in turn criticized China for spreading "scientifically unfounded claims."

It maintains the water release is safe, noting that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has also concluded that the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible."

Japan exported about $600 million worth of aquatic products to China in 2022, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, with Hong Kong second. Sales to China and Hong Kong accounted for 42% of all Japanese aquatic exports in 2022, according to government data.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The world needs to ban China

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Portrayals of Duality: Hafu in the Media and Popular Culture

Savvy Tokyo

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yomiuriland

GaijinPot Travel

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Learn How to Leverage Japan’s Approach to AI Technology in 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog