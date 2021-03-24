Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

China's embassy in Philippines takes swipe at Japan over South China Sea

0 Comments
MANILA

China's embassy in the Philippines has blamed "some external countries" for stoking tensions in the region, in remarks aimed at Japan after its ambassador stressed the need for peace and stability and in the South China Sea.

China was criticized by the Philippines and the United States this week after Manila said there were about 220 vessels likely manned by Chinese maritime militia anchored in disputed waters.

"Within our region tensions are rising because some external countries are bent on playing fusty geopolitical games," the Chinese embassy said on Twitter.

"It is a pity that some Asian country, which has disputes in the East China Sea and is driven by the selfish aim to check China's revitalization, willingly stoops as a strategic vassal of the U.S.," it said.

The comment was a direct response to a Twitter remark by Japan's ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, who on Tuesday said his country "opposes any action that heightens tensions" in the South China Sea, and supports international efforts to keep the waters peaceful and open.

China's extensive territorial claims in the East and South China Seas have become a priority issue in an increasingly testy Sino-U.S. relationship and are a security concern for Japan.

The Philippines complained to China at the weekend about what it called the "swarming and threatening presence" of Chinese vessels at the Whitsun Reef.

China's mission in the Philippines said those were fishing vessels sheltering from rough seas. It also criticized the United States for "fanning flames and provoking confrontation in the region".

Philippine military chief Cirilito Sobejana on Wednesday said he had instructed the navy to deploy more boats "to increase our visibility and ensure the security and safety of our fishermen."

Sobejana said China's defenze attache had met Philippine military representatives on Wednesday after being asked to explain the maritime militia, but he had yet to briefed on the meeting.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog