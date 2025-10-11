China protests Takaichi's criticism of Inner Mongolia right abuses

China said Friday it has lodged a protest over criticism by the new Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party chief Sanae Takaichi of Beijing's "repression" of human rights in the Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region, calling it an interference in its internal affairs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference that Japan waged a war of aggression and committed "innumerable crimes." Tokyo, which has "a notorious record in human rights issues," has no right to judge human rights conditions of other countries, he added.

"Politicizing and weaponizing human rights issues in order to vilify China and hold back China's development is doomed to fail," Guo said.

In a message read out during Thursday's rally to discuss human rights issues in Inner Mongolia, Takaichi said, "I cannot but help feel angry that the Chinese Communist Party's repression continues in Southern Mongolia," according to the organizer.

Human rights activists call the region Southern Mongolia to distinguish it from the independent country of Mongolia located north, regarding Inner Mongolia as a Sino-centric term.

Takaichi, a 64-year-old hard-line conservative also known as a China hawk, sent the message as the head of a group of LDP members supporting Mongolians in the northern China area. She also called for unity to "defend freedom, rule of law and basic human rights."

The autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, which was established in 1947, is home to millions of ethnic Mongolians. But they have allegedly been subjected to oppressive policies such as curbing Mongolian language education, according to human rights groups.

Takaichi won the LDP's presidential race last Saturday to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. She may become Japan's first female prime minister after a parliament vote later this month.

