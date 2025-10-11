China protests Takaichi's criticism of Inner Mongolia right abuses

China said Friday it has lodged a protest over criticism by the new Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party chief Sanae Takaichi of Beijing's "repression" of human rights in the Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region, calling it an interference in its internal affairs.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference that Japan waged a war of aggression and committed "innumerable crimes." Tokyo, which has "a notorious record in human rights issues," has no right to judge human rights conditions of other countries, he added.
"Politicizing and weaponizing human rights issues in order to vilify China and hold back China's development is doomed to fail," Guo said.
In a message read out during Thursday's rally to discuss human rights issues in Inner Mongolia, Takaichi said, "I cannot but help feel angry that the Chinese Communist Party's repression continues in Southern Mongolia," according to the organizer.
Human rights activists call the region Southern Mongolia to distinguish it from the independent country of Mongolia located north, regarding Inner Mongolia as a Sino-centric term.
Takaichi, a 64-year-old hard-line conservative also known as a China hawk, sent the message as the head of a group of LDP members supporting Mongolians in the northern China area. She also called for unity to "defend freedom, rule of law and basic human rights."
The autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, which was established in 1947, is home to millions of ethnic Mongolians. But they have allegedly been subjected to oppressive policies such as curbing Mongolian language education, according to human rights groups.
Takaichi won the LDP's presidential race last Saturday to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. She may become Japan's first female prime minister after a parliament vote later this month.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Donald Seekins
In a message read out during Thursday's rally to discuss human rights issues in Inner Mongolia, Takaichi said, "I cannot but help feel angry that the Chinese Communist Party's repression continues in Southern Mongolia."
Takaichi has a talent for rubbing people the wrong way. The fact that she couldn't restrain herself from making a comment about the "human rights" of Inner Mongolia shows that she is totally unsuited to be Japan's prime minister.
If she is so "angry" with how Inner Mongolians are treated by the Han majority, perhaps she should go there and given sermons on human rights to the autonomous region's local officials. They might get upset at this nosy foreigner's scolding and put her in jail. Good for them!
sakurasuki
Again, from so many human rights issue both on international level and domestic. Why suddenly focus on Mongolian Chinese? Also there are so many international issues that can be picked up.
quercetum
In Inner Mongolia, where the authorities, in a move of unspeakable cruelty, are making kids learn the official language of the country. In Mandarin. The horror.
Students studying Chinese language and literature in Chinese, in a Chinese province in China. Yes, it seems the core curriculum—you know, language, history, the usual subjects that might help a kid maybe get a job one day—is being taught in the most commonly spoken language in the country. A real shocker, that.
Now, the hand-wringers are up in arms because this means little Battumur is taking fewer classes in Mongolian. It’s an outrage. A violation of their very soul.
Is there a prefecture in Japan where kids aren’t required to learn Japanese?
Is there a state in this country where they don’t make you suffer through English?