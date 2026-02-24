 Japan Today
A woman walks out from an entrance gate of China's Ministry of Commerce, in Beijing on Tuesday. Image: AP/Andy Wong
politics

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists

5 Comments
BEIJING

China on Tuesday put 20 Japanese companies on an export control list and 20 others on a watchlist, as tensions continue over the Japanese leader’s previous comments on Taiwan, the self-governed island Beijing claims as its own.

Chinese exporters will be banned from selling dual-use goods, which can be used both for civilian and military purposes, to 20 Japanese companies, according to a statement by China’s Commerce Ministry.

Companies targeted include multiple subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries involved in shipbuilding and the production of aircraft engines and maritime machinery, as well as divisions of Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Fujitsu, among others.

Foreign organizations or individuals are also banned from providing dual-use items originating in China to the 20 entities, the ministry said.

“All ongoing related activities must cease immediately,” its statement read.

A separate list includes 20 Japanese companies for which Chinese exporters are required to submit individual export license applications with risk assessment reports and written pledges that the dual-use items would not be used by Japan's military.

Companies on the latter list include Subaru Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation and Institute of Science Tokyo, among others.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said the measures, aiming to curb Japan’s remilitarization and nuclear ambitions, “are entirely legitimate, reasonable, and legal.”

The measures “are only aimed at a small number of Japanese entities, and the relevant measures only target dual-use items,” it added. “They will not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan, and honest and law-abiding Japanese entities have absolutely nothing to worry about.”

The move comes amid continued tensions between China and Japan over earlier comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who in November implied Japan could militarily intervene in a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Beijing regards Taiwan as its own breakaway province, to be annexed by force if necessary, and bristles at any comments by foreign governments showing support for Taiwan's sovereignty.

Takaichi’s party secured a landslide victory in parliamentary elections earlier this month, which will allow her to double down on a significant conservative shift in Japan’s security, immigration and other policies.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Par for the course with China: threatens war on peaceful countries like Taiwan, then economically punishes others like Japan who oppose its belligerence.

But still the CCP cheerleaders on here will cheer for this. They know nothing else.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Aaah, China being classy as always. Their maturity sure shows!

3 ( +6 / -3 )

China doesn't sanction or tariff, though. This can't be right.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It's a very good thing that anti-China sentiment in Japan is getting worse.

Japan's public safety is deteriorating and it's dangerous, so please stop all tourists and international students from coming as soon as possible. Also, I don't recommend sending workers to Japan at all.

I hope that ties with China will be severed soon.

There is nothing that can only be obtained from China.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Agent_NeoToday  05:02 pm JST

It's a very good thing that anti-China sentiment in Japan is getting worse.

Japan's public safety is deteriorating and it's dangerous, so please stop all tourists and international students from coming as soon as possible. Also, I don't recommend sending workers to Japan at all.

I hope that ties with China will be severed soon.

There is nothing that can only be obtained from China.

Public safety is deteriorating?

Last I saw it was Japanese on Japanese regarding knife crimes.

Your total message is xenophobic.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

