Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after signing a new joint declaration on security cooperation, in Perth, Australia, on Saturday. Photo: Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP
politics

China warns against Japan-Australia defense accord

BEIJING

China on Monday warned against a new accord between Japan and Australia signed over the weekend to deepen their defense cooperation, saying the Asia-Pacific region "does not need any military blocs."

Referring to a joint declaration by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said any attempt that undermines regional peace and stability will be "met with high vigilance and joint opposition" in the area.

Kishida and Albanese, who held talks in Perth, pledged to join hands to tackle contingencies that may affect the sovereignty of their countries, amid China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang said at a regular press conference in Beijing that state-to-state cooperation should not "target or undermine the interests of any third party" and expressed Beijing's opposition to "blocs that drive confrontation or instigate a new Cold War."

In the declaration, Japan and Australia agreed to work together to deter "aggression and behavior that undermines international rules and norms." The agreement came with concern mounting that China might step up military provocation against Taiwan.

China warns against Japan-Australia defense accord

Chill and be chilled China. Let You started this Taiwan business

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Wang Wenbin said any attempt that undermines regional peace and stability will be "met with high vigilance and joint opposition" in the area.

Said the country running military drills around Taiwan and not-so-secretly backing NK.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If China doesn’t like it, then it must be good for the rest of the world.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

How do they do it? So shamelessly braindead and not even know it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

