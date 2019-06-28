Clash between liberal, authoritarian values at G20 summit

World leaders attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan are clashing over the values that have served for decades as the foundation of their cooperation.
European Union President Donald Tusk on Friday blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for suggesting in an interview with the newspaper Financial Times that liberalism was "obsolete."
In a statement to reporters, Tusk said, "We are here as Europeans also to firmly and unequivocally defend and promote liberal democracy."
He said, "What I find really obsolete are: authoritarianism, personality cults, the rule of oligarchs. Even if sometimes they may seem effective."
As U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin and other leaders met on the sidelines of the summit, Tusk told reporters that such comments suggest a belief that "freedoms are obsolete, that the rule of law is obsolete and that human rights are obsolete."
Putin told the Financial Times that "the liberal idea has become obsolete. It has come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population."
He praised Trump for his efforts to try to stop the flow of migrants and drugs from Mexico and said that liberalism "presupposes that nothing needs to be done. That migrants can kill, plunder and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants have to be protected."
The G20 leaders are meeting at a time of profound tensions over trade, globalization and Iran's collapsing nuclear deal.
While prospects for detente in the trade war between the U.S. and China are in the spotlight, many participating are calling for a broader perspective in tackling global crises.
Trump's meeting with the Chinese president on Saturday as the G-20 meetings conclude has raised hopes for a detente in the tariffs war between the world's two largest economies.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross accompanied Trump to Osaka.
But a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman in Beijing said China intends to defend itself against further U.S. moves to penalize it over trade friction. China often has sought to gain support for defending global trade agreements against Trump's "America First" stance in gatherings like the G20.
Threats by Trump to impose more tariffs on Chinese exports "won't work on us because the Chinese people don't believe in heresy and are not afraid of pressure," Geng Shuang said.
Trump has at times found himself at odds with other leaders in such international events, particularly on issues such as Iran, climate change and trade.
Abe has sought to make the Osaka summit a landmark for progress on environmental issues, including climate change. French President Emmanuel Macron reinforced that message on Wednesday during a state visit to Tokyo, where he described climate change as a "red line" issue for endorsing a G20 communique.
Host Japan also hopes to forge agreements on reforms of global finance, especially strengthening precautions against abuse of technologies such as cyber-currencies to fund terrorism and other types of internet-related crimes.
On the rising tensions between Iran and the United States, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world can't afford the conflict and it was "essential to deescalate the situation" and avoid confrontation. Iran is soon poised to surpass a key uranium stockpile threshold, threatening the nuclear accord it reached with world powers in 2015.
Guterres also urged G20 leaders to take action on equitable and stable reforms to strengthen the global financial safety net and increase the global economy's resilience.
Guterres said in a letter to the leaders gathered in Osaka that although the world has made progress fixing some big problems it's not happening fast enough or shared by all countries.
While there are good plans and vision, what's needed are "accelerated actions, not more deliberations," he said.
Fast and equal economic growth should be constructed so that people who live in "the 'rust belts' of the world are not left behind," he said.
The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa called for joint efforts to stabilize international trade and oppose protectionism.
Putin, whose country faces an array of the U.S. and the EU sanctions, said at the meeting that "international trade has suffered from protectionism, politically motivated restrictions and barriers." Putin also emphasized the need for BRICS nations to take coordinated action to help block sources of funding for terrorist groups.
wtfjapan
Trump shaking hands with a murderer of free speech, pretty much sums it up right there
garypen
There was a time when one could view a photo from an event like this, and point out the handful of authoritarian rulers, despots, dictators, etc, and the President of the United States would not be one of them.
This is no longer true.
TigersTokyoDome
Trump neglecting the group photo to get a handshake shot with the Saudis. And mistiming it.
A question to any Americans on this site - are any of you embarrassed that the US voted this guy in,?
Travelmaster
Even if it is a national representative, it is free to have personal conviction. However, you need to be careful not to mislead the media. There is no doubt that it is better to talk than to cause a dispute by force.
zichi
Didn't Trump get the memo about it being a "Group Photo?" PM May between them you couldn't even manage a smile! Trump shaking the hand of the killer of the journalist, proven by the CIA, dismissed by Trump and Pompeo.
Letting the Prince know the planned weapon sales have been banned by congress but hey, he still has the VETO!
klausdorth
What a group pictures! So tremendously beautiful, so great! (Using Donnies words)
Trump between the Turkish and the Arab dictators, May (more or less ex-PM) in the back,
where have Kushner and his wife gone? Hiding in the background?
Lamilly
Reminds me of a school playground, the bickering, the bullies, the bullied, the one who gets all the attention, the ones who get none. I would have thought these world leaders were way past that,.
Disillusioned
Actually, Trump is securing US oil supplies for the next 50 years, if it doesn't run out before then.
u_s__reamer
This photograph showing the shameless Don, self-appointed "Leader of the Free World", eagerly extending his tiny hand to grasp the hand of a cold-blooded killer will enter history's hall of infamy, even if the conscienceless Trumpsters couldn't give a rat's *ss about the (im)moral implications or how the rest of the "free" world will judge "The Land of the Free, and Home of the Brave (cough)".
Aly Rustom
Clash between liberal, authoritarian values
yes, and it is time for all countries to pick a side.
Cricky
Why shouldn't he shake hands with a bearded lady? After all it is his type. Ok the bone saw under the dress was mistaken for something it wasn't.
zichi
America only buys 11% of its oil from Saudi. It does not need Saudi for oil.
PTownsend
Trump's seen that Putin's leading an authoritarian regime and has become the richest man in the world through his position and by selling off his nation's assets. Trump wants to emulate Putin, become the US's kaiser (Putin's the Russian czar; Trump's father was 'born' in Germany. har. )
http://fortune.com/2017/07/29/vladimir-putin-russia-jeff-bezos-bill-gates-worlds-richest-man/
That 'liberalism' is fraught with problems is hard to deny, but anyone pushing for an authoritarian system to replace it should look closely at China, Saudi Arabia, Iran and other authoritarian states. And read history, especially the 1930s.
Cricky
Why is the grand wizard of the KKK even there?