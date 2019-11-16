Constitutionality of July election questioned over vote-value disparity

A Japanese court on Wednesday called into question July's upper house election, ruling it was in a "state of unconstitutionality" due to disparities in the weight of a single vote between urban and rural constituencies.

But the Takamatsu High Court turned down the plaintiffs' demand to nullify the election results in three electoral districts on the western island of Shikoku.

The ruling was the first after two groups of lawyers filed a series of suits with 14 high courts and their branches across Japan following the July 21 House of Councillors election. The plaintiffs said they will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

"The vote value was in such an extremely unfair state that it raised issues of constitutionality," Presiding Judge Ryuichi Kamiyama said.

But he did not call the election unconstitutional in view of the parliament's efforts to narrow the vote weight gap.

The overall vote disparity was reduced from 3.08-fold in the previous 2016 upper house election to 3.00 after Japan's parliament passed legislation in 2018 to narrow such disparities by adding six seats to the chamber and redrawing electoral districts.

In the July election, Miyagi Prefecture had the largest number of voters per candidate, while Fukui Prefecture had the least.

"The vote weight disparity of 3.00-fold is not acceptable based on common sense. (The 2018 legislation) is only a stopgap measure to bring the ratio below 3.00 and the election was held with (the Diet) doing nothing to further reduce the disparity," Kamiyama said.

However, he recognized the parliament's failure to address the issue was within its discretion and not illegal.

The plaintiffs have argued that the allocation of the electoral districts was not fundamentally reviewed and violated the Constitution's requirement for fair elections in terms of seats being proportional to the number of voters.

The defendants -- the election boards of the three constituencies -- have maintained the disparity was "not an extremely unfair condition that infringes on the Constitution."

The Supreme Court ruled that the 2010 and 2013 upper house elections -- in which the vote-value gap reached up to 5.00 times and 4.77 times, respectively -- were held "in a state of unconstitutionality" and ordered parliament to address the sharp imbalance.

In 2017, the top court ruled the 2016 upper house election held with a vote weight gap up to 3.08 times was "constitutional."

© KYODO