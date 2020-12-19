Councilwoman says her ouster shows gender bias in politics

A councilwoman who was ousted from the town assembly in a popular Japanese hot springs resort after accusing the mayor of sexual assault said Friday her case highlights the problems of male-dominated small town politics in which women are often silenced.
Shoko Arai, the only woman in the 12-member assembly in the town of Kusatsu, Gunma Prefecture, was voted out of office in a Dec 6 referendum initiated by the mayor and his supporters.
Arai accused Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa in an online book in November 2019 of forcing her to have sex in his office in 2015. In December 2019, the town assembly voted to expel Arai, but the decision was overturned by the Gunma prefectural government.
Kuroiwa and assemblymen supporting him then collected signatures to hold a town referendum, arguing that Arai falsely accused the mayor of sexual assault, disgracing the assembly and hurting the town's reputation. Arai lost her seat in the referendum by a vote of 2,542 to 208.
The case is seen as an example of how women who raise their voices over alleged sexual assaults are often treated in Japan. It is extremely rare for victims of assault to go public.
Arai on Friday said she stands by her allegation and will keep fighting for women and other minorities so they can speak out without feeling intimidated.
"The mayor abused his power to remove a person inconvenient to him, to kick me out of Kusatsu, and he is even trying to destroy my life," Arai said at a news conference.
"Kusatsu is a small town, and they can easily figure out who signed the petition or voted (in the referendum). It's like everyone is being watched," she said.
Most of the assemblymen are owners of hot spring hotels and other businesses and employ many town residents, she said.
Kuroiwa has defended her dismissal, saying the referendum was a difficult but unavoidable choice to protect the town's reputation as well as his own.
Kuroiwa on Monday called Arai's allegation "100% a lie and fabrication" and said there was not even room for an argument over whether there was consensual sex. "There was absolutely nothing at all," he said.
Kuroiwa is seeking a criminal investigation of Arai as well as defamation damages in a civil suit. He accused her of making false allegations against him to pressure him to change a decision over a hot springs policy.
Japan ranks among the lowest in international gender equality scales, with women still expected to prioritize homemaking, child rearing and subservience to husbands over career advancement.
Japan especially lags in women's advancement in politics. Women account of less than 10% of lawmakers in the lower house, the more powerful of parliament's two chambers, and about 20% in the upper house. About 40% of local assemblies have no female members or only one.
Two members of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's 20-member cabinet are women.
Mari Miura, a Sofia University professor of women's studies, said women in local assemblies have often been targeted and faced discrimination.
Many leadership positions in small towns are rotated among influential local men, and typically only heads of families, usually men, vote, Miura said. "So it's as if there is no female participation in politics."
Arai said she initially thought of keeping the alleged sexual assault to herself, thinking police in the town were connected to the mayor and wouldn't handle her case.
Since her ouster, she has received some support from women's rights activists. Women's groups calling for a quota system recently submitted a petition urging major political parties to increase the number of female candidates in the next general election.
"Women should be able to raise our voices when we are treated unjustly. I will not give up and will keep fighting," Arai said.
Burning Bush
She’s willing to tell her story in a online book (for money) but unwilling to file a complaint with the police.
That’s why the townsfolk booted her out in a referendum.
It was not the accusation itself, but the way she made her accusation.
Society has a process for these things, go to the police.
Yubaru
And you know that she didnt go? Please provide links to support your assumption, so everyone can read it instead of hearing it and assuming it's true.
She'll have her day in court.
Asiaman7
Kudos to her for the courage to stand against the establishment, if there is truth to her accusation.
simon g
Arai said she initially thought of keeping the alleged sexual assault to herself, thinking police in the town were connected to the mayor and wouldn't handle her case.
And she would most likely be correct.
Kuroiwa should have told her to file the complaint not have her driven out of the assembly. like you said society has a process for these things, go to the police.
Cricky
It's a messy situation in a small town, police action, well the police are not the best at investigation particularly rape cases, more likely to be asked to reenact the situation with a police officer filming it on his camera. And the victim blaming! Well if and if the police were trained and capable that would soon become apparent. To top it off the Mayor got her voted out? With no investigation from authorities? So that says a lot about justice in Japan.
Do the hustle
I would have thought just the handful of women in politics showed the gender bias.
sensei258
He forced her to have sex and she didn't run to the police? She puts it in a book years later? Just because you agreed to have sex, doesn't mean it's an assault later after you've learned to regret it.
noriahojanen
The case is not really about gender issues or discrimination although media outlets like to make up a narrative in that way (even like to label Japan as a chauvinist nation). The problem has more to do with sloppy procedures done by both sides over the allegation. Ms Arai should have reported to the police instead of publishing the story while Mayor Kuroiwa should have awaited an inquiry by the authorities, or have filed libel lawsuit, prior to attempts to remove her from the assembly.
Burning Bush
The fact that the lost in the referendum shows that even the women in the town don't believe her story.
dagon
These are the same people receiving the lion's share of that sweet GoTo subsidy money from the working public's taxes.
Pacificpilot
We were planning to visit that area but now we will only go if the Mayor is ousted and Arai san is reinstated. Shoko Arai should file a criminal complaint against the mayor. Japanese male politicians need to grow up and become educated about racial and gender equality.
Burning Bush
Agreed.
What's stopping her?
If you want to accuse someone of a serious crime, go to the police, don't slander them online.
What she did is basically cyberbullying, she spread rumors about him on the internet without evidence.
Alan Harrison
She’s willing to tell her story in a online book (for money) but unwilling to file a complaint with the police.
Good point. Surely aledged sexual assault is matter for the police.
Perhaps, she feels that this would do no goodbecause at this point in time Japans police and judiciary are a complete dysfunctional mess.
itsonlyrocknroll
It is crucial to understand the psychology of female aggression.
With respect, Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa, prating fool, to encroach professional life and then enrich of one's personal pleasures.
Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa needs to take reasonability for his actions and resign.
If this fiasco ever ends up in court Nobutada will have his reputation thrown under a tram.
Seesaw7
Keep fighting Arai San. It takes another century.... if you'relucky
rodmartin
That is her mistake. After the alleged rape incident, there was a semen right? that is the proof. Now there is no evidence or 3rd party witness or cctv. Only if the mayor will confess willingly which is unlikely.
rainyday
Glad to see the town of Kusatsu is still making international headlines over this.
So let me get this straight. The victim of a crime talking about being the victim of a crime on the internet is cyberbullying now?
itsonlyrocknroll
Had the pathetic sweaty Mayor Nobutada Kuroiwa kept his trousers on, instead of behaving, thus courting accusations of degeneracy, would not have left himself open to criminal vitiation
didou
You are right.
And in Japan, many do also vote thinking about what will serve best their interests. That is why the LDP has been for so long the governing party.
In that case, I do not know the details and would also guess the locals , whatever the story is true or not, do not much like her and believe the actual mayor will better serve the city interests and their own interests . I am quite sure some will have anger toward her for publicly exposing the city in a bad way. Some theories, but, who knows
Burning Bush
The above is cyberbullying.
You are making a crude and demeaning accusation about a person online without any evidence whatsoever.
You're spreading false, slanderous and hurtful rumors.
girl_in_tokyo
Burning BushToday 09:19 am JST
It is not cyberbullying to publicly make an accusation of a crime.
I think we discussed this after the original article came out, but it bears repeating:
Witness statements are evidence.
If someone says "that man stabbed me" their statement is accepted as evidence that this man is the one who omitted the crime. But for some reason, when a woman says "that man raped me" people feel free to dismiss her witness statement as ... not evidence.
Of course, a witness statement is not enough evidence in and of itself to convict a person of a crime. There must be corroborating evidence shown in trial.
However, a witness statement IS enough to prompt an investigation - which in this case, didn't even happen.
If people really cared about the truth, then they should be open to an investigation. Instead, we have multiple men here all defending the mayor, calling the woman a liar, and contending that there is "no evidence" when clearly, there is evidence - a witness statement in itself IS evidence.
kohakuebisu
It's the foreign journos who are letting her speak here. I doubt the local or national Japanese press will be giving her a platform. Kudos to the FCCJ for doing this, but it does not reflect the interest in the story in Japan as a whole.
The way forward here is for the police to take sexual violence much more seriously and handle it with much more delicacy. As things stand, it's hard to blame a woman for not going to them.
Strangerland
I agree. Many people on this site claim the woman is lying on all stories out of hand. Which is just as wrong as considering all men guilty out of hand.
itsonlyrocknroll
Burning, in law it is certainly pejorative, and admittedly rude, however not slanderous.
It is harsh assessment, never the less.
Crude?
Well possibly visualizing, in one worse nightmare, the rather chubby Nobutada Kuroiwa allegedly launching his bulky frame “pickled as a newt”, on councilwoman Shoko Arai.
You do underhand Burning, the allegations to Nobutada Kuroiwa peccadillos are public knowledge?
His behavior is in the public domain, to be kicked around freely, not cyberbully,
Nobutada Kuroiwa is his own worse nightmare.
I do feel sorry for his family, best change the locks.
girl_in_tokyo
I'm not sure why it is so difficult for some men to understand why women don't go to the police when they are raped.
You know that the reporting rate in Japan is only 4%, and you know why. You know that we are accused of lying, shamed, denigrated, accused of being sexually promiscuous, blamed, and that many women suffer PTSD and mental breakdowns because of the trauma of the reporting process. You also know that the process can stretch out for years, and that in the end, cases are either dropped or else the rapist gets a couple of years in prison at the very most.
All of this is common knowledge, but so many men men seem to be just utterly incapable of even the slightest bit of empathy when women hesitate to report. You seem to think it's no more difficult than reporting a stolen bicycle.
Mocheake
Where is the CREDIBLE evidence. In a stabbing you can usually see it plain as day - blood, a knife, a witness, video footage, maybe - and the police still need to do a proper investigation because it is obvious some sort of incident occurred. If her word is deemed as evidence by you then what is his word? Where is the obvious proof of the rape? She needs to show or the police need to find obvious proof or else it is he said she said. You can't go around crying wolf without showing proof of there being one. Just her word alone is not going to cut it nor should it.
Burning Bush
100% open to an investigation... by the police, not by the Twitterati.
If you slander someone online, it's cyberbullying.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
She has failed to provide any evidence or take legal action. But wants to cash in on an online book. The mayor and others could sue HER if she keeps this show up
Bjorn Tomention
And John Dow a professor of MENS studies said its not so !
Is there even such a thing as mens studies in university, or would that be showing too much bias and manliness.
She says she was raped he says they didnt even have sex , she needs to prove her case if she can not then she needs to deal with that fact .
Ascissor
That's begging the question; you're assuming she's lying because....?
Presumption of innocent works both ways. If a person says they were raped, I'd start from the presumption that they are not guilty of lying unless there's compelling evidence to the contrary.
itsonlyrocknroll
Strangerland that is a pertinent and valid point.
Only Councilwoman Shoko Arai, Nobutada Kuroiwa, truly know the details of that fateful liaison.
For sure, Nobutada Kuroiwa, in fact any Executive in Office must never fraternize, have a team build, frankly despise the term, but never move from professional etiquette.
Anyway, you know the score better that I.
Yubaru
As said by you, it does not make it a fact. just like others here, blurting out nonsense without any facts to back it up!
You take this woman's word at face value, so it wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to accuse you of something, have no evidence to back it up, and you suffer for it, even though you may or may not be guilty of the accusation.
Think about that.
Burning Bush
Good.
If she lied I hope she goes to prison and she shouldn't get a penny from her "online book" which is basically just porn where she used the name of an innocent man to increase sales.
I hope the court makes an example of her to teach a lesson to these types of cyberbullies.
BigYen
The truth of what someone is saying shouldn't be decided by counting up how many people believe or disbelieve that person's story. There are enough cases historically where the disbelieved person has been telling the truth to put that idea to rest.
And of course there's a systemic gender bias in Japan, and whether the women in town believe Ms. Arai or not is totally irrelevant to that particular uncomfortable truth.
rainyday
Its true that the stabbing is a bad analogy owing to the physical evidence that would exist in such a case, but there are a lot of better ones. I got punched in the face once while walking down the street buy a stranger. I wasn’t injured and there were no other witnesses, so it was basically just my word that this guy had punched me in the face, much like her case. Its ludicrous to dismiss everyone in a situation like that as crying wolf just because they don’t have corroborating evidence to back it up.
A victim’s witness statement is a form of evidence. Whether it is credible or not depends on a lot of things - does this person have a history of lying? Does this person have an incentive to lie? Is there something that suggests the person is simply mistaken?
In this case we actually have two pieces of evidence, hers and his. They offer mutually incompatible accounts - she says he did it, he says he didn’t, and no corroborating evidence backs up either story. So it basically boils down to whose story is more credible. I have no idea if either party has a history of lying. The mayor has an obvious incentive to deny this on the one hand, while I don’t really buy the argument that she made this up to sell books or whatever on the other. I doubt either of them is mistaken, both of them know which one is telling the truth.
At any rate, the question you are raising isn’t whether this guy can be convicted in a court of law based on her word, but simply whether she should be able to open her mouth about what she claims happened to her. That is outrageous in my opinion, people should have the right to simply complain about being the victim of a crime. That is all she has done. If she is lying, provide evidence of it, otherwise you are the one crying wolf.
GW
Arai san do yourself a favour if you have not already, go to the police station & file a report
Meiyouwenti
Publicity stunt. An obscure councilwoman in a hot spring resort is rapidly becoming a national heroine. I wouldn’t be surprised if she ran for a seat in the next lower house election.
expat
She's well aware of the sort of reception that type of complaint typically gets from the police - as are most women. It's reliably reported that fewer than 10% of rapes that occur in Japan are reported to the police.
Toasted Heretic
Awful. And the usual awful reactions to the situation.
In case anyone thinks this is just confined to Japan, look abroad at how women are treated in politics - death threats and murder in the UK, death threats/kidnap plots in the US and of course, more of the same in parts of the ME.
Still, Japan has a long way to go, wether in the arena of politics, pop, the workplace and/or sports.
Oh, the absolute irony.
marcelito
Most of the assemblymen are owners of hot spring hotels and other businesses and employ many town residents
Many leadership positions in small towns are rotated among influential local men, and typically only heads of families, usually men, vote, Miura said."
Japan - still stuck in feudal daimyo ages in so many ways, yet always so desperate to be seen in the " modern, advanced countries club.
How much longer before it enters at least 20th century, let alone the 21st? Hope her conference makes international news and keeps the spotline on the Kusatsu oyaji political mafia tactics.
rainyday
I should add that I think the comments here are missing the main point of this incident. This isn’t just about whether an alleged sexual assault took place, its about an abuse of power by a politician.
On the facts available, I honestly don’t know which side is telling the truth about the alleged assault. What I do know is that her allegations don’t have any obvious holes in them that would justify dismissing them outright.
What I also know is that of the two of them, only one has used their official government position against the other to completely destroy that person’s life. THAT cannot be viewed as a legitimate exercise of government power. If he is innocent he can proceed through the courts to clear his name. Using the city council to do so is not how this should work since it gives those in power the ability to silence their accusers irrespective of the facts.
I don’t know if he in fact committed a sexual assault, though I think it likely that he did, but I do know for a fact that what followed is a huge abuse of power by him that should not be tolerated. All she did was complain that he had committed a crime against her. This does not justify using his position to drive her out of town.
Chabbawanga
The BBC have picked this story up a few times recently. I think it is quite clears that voting Arai out has caused far more damage than expected. Not just to the backwater town they come from, but Japan as a whole.
Speed
I hate these cases where a woman announces years later that she had unwilling (or willing) sex with someone. There's no real way of knowing after years later. Women, if you get raped then go to the cops right away.
Toasted Heretic
Often victims of sexual assault are too traumatised to go to the police immediately.
Some of them keep it to themselves, bottle it up. Some become suicidal, full of shame, some have breakdowns and some just aren't believed.
It can be days, weeks, years before they can admit to themselves what happened. It's traumatic all over again to have to deal with it - at any stage. Interrogation, cross-examination - whatever hurdles the justice system throws up to deter reporting such cases.
Fair play to her and any woman who comes out and exposes the raw agony of such attacks. They know they will be vilified for it.
Abbey
She should be questioned over her cyber-bullying .
venze
In a society continuously dominated by male for centuries, what has happened is a foregone conclusion. Time for the nation to relook at itself seriously..
M3M3M3
Nobody would deny this, but you fail to address the core issue here which is that she went to everyone except the police. She told her story online, she went to the media, she published a book.
Like it or not, the police are the designated authority tasked with investigating serious claims in our society. If you choose not to deal with them, you cannot continue to make defamatory statements without expecting to suffer the consequences.
girl_in_tokyo
MocheakeToday 09:53 am JST
The credible evidence IS that she said it happened. A more similar example might be that someone doesn't have to prove they were robbed by presenting proof they owned the item that was stolen.
Why does everyone doubt rape can happen, when it is one of the most common and most prevalent of all crimes against women?
zurcronium
Women who do report rape are the very few and the brave. They know the whole patriarchy in Japan will align against them. No doubt the Mayor has tried this with others and it has gone unreported.
In court when Arai-san can identify body marks or other personal data about the alleged rapist that will be tough to dispute.
Wow, so much blaming the victim now. Of course many reading this have endured the same thing themselves, both men and women.
girl_in_tokyo
StrangerlandToday 09:50 am JST
Which is why I always emphasize that there needs to be an investigation.
The biggest problem is that many investigations don't even get off the ground. In this case, as in Shiori Ito's case, the investigation was thwarted because the accused has political power.
SandyBeachHeaven
Trump 101! Blame everyone except yourself.
girl_in_tokyo
YubaruToday 10:16 am JST
When I referred to common knowledge, I was speaking of the trauma that women go through when they report a rape. I'm not sure how you could refute that it is not common knowledge - do you not read newspapers? Have you never seen a news report on TV? Do you just ignore all stories in magazines, on TV dramas, in newspapers, and in books that deal with rape and rape investigation? Do you live in a country where talk of rape and sexual assault are completely censored, so that you have no idea of how investigations are conducted?
I can't think of any reason why any living person would be unaware that rape investigations are incredibly traumatizing for women. Maybe you can explain why you apparently lack this common knowledge.
I have never stated this.
If someone accused me of a crime that I had not committed, then I would trust that the justice system would prevail.
Also? Only rape or sexual assault garner such accusations of false claims. I don't see men rushing to defend other men and call the accusers a liar when those men are accused of murder, burglary, assault of another man, kidnapping, vandalism, shoplifting, larceny, stealing a bicycle, shoplifting, public urination, speeding... do I need to go on?
For some reason, men only jump to the defense of other men when the crime is sexual assault. I wonder why that could be.
Bungle
This is not a valid defence. You could at least try reporting to the police before making a very public pronouncement.
And your every post drips with misandry.
M3M3M3
@girl_in_tokyo
How do you see an investigation being launched without a formal complaint from the victim? Japan is not an authoritarian state where the police can knock on someone's door and question them about their sex lives based solely on hearsay reports in the newspapers. A formal complaint put on the record is the necessary trigger for any investigation. Of course, there are very serious criminal consequences for lying to the police, which is why victims who file police reports are generally believed while those who refuse to do so (and instead court the media) are treated with skepticism.
El Rata
She's just trying to make some money by defaming someone. No sympathy for this woman, her regretting her sexual encounters, doesn't give her the right to claim it as sexual abuse years later!
girl_in_tokyo
Bungle Today 01:18 pm JST
Again, I'm not sure why men don't seem to grasp that reporting rape to the police is a second trauma on top of the original trauma. Only 4% of rapes are reported precisely because women want to avoid more trauma.
I don't quite understand why you feel you can insist that they should.
You are showing very clearly that you have no idea whatsoever of what women go through when they report rape. I think my point here is clear, and I feel no need to defend myself against tit-for-tat accusations with zero basis in reality.
girl_in_tokyo
M3M3M3 Today 01:22 pm JST
The law changed a few years ago so that the victim of a sexual assault no longer has to make a formal complaint in order for the police to launch an investigation. The police can launch an investigation of their own volition if they find there is reason to do so.
But the real investigation needn't center on the rape itself, but how the mayor used his political power to remove someone who had accused him of a crime.
Burning Bush
Do you have any idea what men who are falsely accused of rape go through.
Just look at the comments on this post to see how is name is being dragged through the mud.
Imagine if this happened to your father, brother, son or husband.
The fact that he is initiating a lawsuit shows you that he does not fear any scrutiny of his story. Yet she is unwilling to file a police report which shows that she does.
It should be illegal to accuse someone of a heinous crime without filing a police report.
noriahojanen
It's irrevant and prejudiced for the case. Sex crimes or allegations do happen in gender-equal "advanced" society, with its numbers usually much larger than those in Japan.
It's a landslide defeat for her although many local women must have joined the referendum (let's say about half of the total voters, logically). How can Arai possibly claim she's ousted because male majorities controlled a final decision? Here I do criticize the referendum as a very bad choice (The mayor should have waited for all inquiries to finish) But it's not illegal.
I'm a bit fed up with some judgmental media outlets who tend to nitpick and generalize particular cases to justify their stereotypes. This story has already been framed in their feminist narratives.
WA4TKG
I see our Girl In Tokyo knows what she’s talking about.
Someone attacked my Ex walking through Oyama Cemetery, from Nogizaka.
When she got to my work place and told me, she DIDN’T want to report it, the guy was spotted soon after but got away, he was likely Slashed very well with the Marqui Mounted Diamond engagement ring I had given her..nice
Toasted Heretic
It contains exasperation, if anything.
Every single story relating to sexual assault of women here always gets the same responses from the same men. Not all men, obviously. But some do have the same agenda - what about us men/she's after money/she should have reported it earlier etc, etc.
The incel culture has made some pretty deep inroads into Japan - not that it needed the extra ugliness, to be honest.
Anyone who challenges it is vilified, threatened and worse. And here on JT, women who speak up against the misogyny will be downvoted.
tamanegi
Alleged rape five years ago. What did she do after the assault. Who did she tell? What doctor or medical facility did she attend? Why didn't she go to the police?
And why is she speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Club? Why is this story not more covered by NHK and Japanese media outlets?
Toasted Heretic
Because of people asking such empathy free questions, I imagine.