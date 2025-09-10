Days before his death, Charlie Kirk brought his conservative message to Asia

In the week before his fatal shooting, right-wing U.S. political activist Charlie Kirk cheered the boom of conservative young men in South Korea and warned about a "globalist menace" in Tokyo on his first speaking tour of Asia.
Kirk, 31, who helped amplify Republican President Donald Trump's agenda to young voters with often inflammatory rhetoric focused on issues such as gender and immigration, was shot in the neck on Wednesday at a speaking event at a Utah university.
In Seoul last Friday, he spoke about how he "brought Trump to victory", while addressing Build Up Korea 2025, a conservative conference that has previously featured speakers including Donald Trump Jr.
"The phenomenon of young people, especially men, turning conservative is occurring simultaneously across multiple continents," Kirk told the audience, who waved their phones and chanted "USA" as he entered the stage to an elaborate pyrotechnic display.
"It is not unique to the U.S., which is why it deserves more attention. That is why I chose South Korea as my first Asian destination."
The event also included a worship concert, a session on "How Christians Can Lead the World" and a video message from American diaper company Everylife, which says it has a "pro-life mission" and urged young South Koreans to "make more babies."
Recent elections spanning North America, Europe and Asia show young men voting for right-wing parties and young women leaning left, a break from pre-pandemic years when both tended to vote for progressives.
Opinion polls show the gender divide is particularly stark in South Korea, where the liberal Democratic Party wrested back power after the conservative former president was removed from office and jailed over a bungled attempt to impose martial law.
After Seoul, Kirk traveled to Tokyo where he spoke at a symposium hosted by the upstart Sanseito party, which made its political breakthrough in a July upper house vote warning about a "silent invasion" of immigrants.
"I'm excited ... to learn and to hopefully invigorate the people of your great nation to keep fighting this globalist menace," Kirk said in an interview with a Sanseito lawmaker posted on YouTube before the event.
The party's leader, Sohei Kamiya, said he was "stunned and heartbroken" at the news of Kirk's death in a post on X on Thursday, calling him a "comrade committed to building the future with us."
"We had promised to meet again at his year-end event and had begun to imagine the work we would take on together," Kamiya said.
Speaking this week on his podcast about his Asia trip, Kirk said: "The same things we have been fighting for here - whether it be lawfare in South Korea or mass migration in Japan - this is a worldwide phenomenon."
Japan's foreign-born residents account for just 3% of the population, a far lower proportion than in the United States and Europe, but record numbers of tourists in recent years have made foreigners more visible in major cities.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Nibek32
Sanseito. Truly disgusting. Makes sense.
wtfjapan
extremism, will always be met with an equal amount of extreme opposition.
thoughts and prayer, carry on
Yubaru
Much of what he stood for resonates with a lot of people, it's just sad that he had to be a cult follower and MAGA man.
ThePunisher
Globalist menace?
The real globalist menace to places like Korea and Japan was Charlie Kirk trying to spread his vile rhetoric.
Bob Fosse
"The phenomenon of young people, especially men, turning conservative is occurring simultaneously across multiple continents,"
Did he think this was something new? It’s always been there. Grifters always looking for a new angle to sell something.
Jay
Some people are incapable of mourning the fact that someone was murdered today over words, even if they choose to not mourn the death of the man himself. They'd rather gloat in their political self-righteousness or take the opportunity to continue the endless squabbling to defend the ideology they've chosen to align with.
The reason half the people in the US want guns banned is because the country is infested with insane murderers.
The reason half the country is terrified to lose their right to carry a gun is because the country is infested with insane, murderers.
When I was a kid guns were for hunting and we had fun shooting at skeet and targets. We never thought a gun was a threat. Guns haven't changed. People have.
What the heck is wrong with us?
I pray God brings comfort and strength to his wife and young children in their grief, and surrounds them with His peace and love, and Charlie's legacy inspire others to live with faith and purpose.
GuruMick
Well SK is the only Christian nation , partially at least, in Asia.
How would his "Christian Nationalist " ideas kick on in Malaysia or Thailand.
Me thinks not so well
GuruMick
Globalism....setting up a factory in a low cost country....leads to depraved violence now ?
Globalism is personified by the Trans National Capital Class, so admired by rich republicans and yes they do like overthrowing Governments and stealing oil.
But somehow, I dont think you mean these globalists.
So, how about define your version of globalism.....if not to complex
JJE
Such targeted violence sends a chilling message and reflects malign ideologies desperate to retain waning influence. Being rejected by voters, especially young ones and unable to debate with any decency, they resort to craven nastiness. This was much more than a personal attack: more a cowardly assault on everything he has grown and built in America. They came for him not for being controversial, but because he was successful at motivating an entirely new generation. That's what really made him dangerous to them.
He is an American martyr who was slain on the altar of free speech. His voice will live on.
Jimizo
From what I’ve read, he was flogging the usual rightwing/conspiracy/religious fare to the less gifted kids and stunted adults on alternative media podcasts.
Terrible what happened to him, but it sounds like there are plenty to fill the void.
Yrral
These were his values,he did not promote Liberty Equality and Justice for All,he was a racist and divisive
nishikat
Well Trump people don't want gun registration where the owner pays for this privilege and they can trace the gun to you. Now you have CK dead. Want to fix this problem? The government needs to know who has the guns (ones being newly sold) and this will help fix the problem. It might not help the gang violence from unauthorized guns (for a while), but will help reduce mass or political shootings. It works well in Japan for hunting guns.
There were no AR rifles in the 1960s. Yes, they have absolutely changed. The do extreme damage to the body. Gun people should know this about rifles vs pistols. Can't get a gun in Japan and Japan MAGAs are fine with that.
Should school kids be allowed to have CCP? Like in Uvalde Texas? In case no adult CCP is around?
JDoe
He was a horrid man who cheered , advcated, encouraged, hate, bigotry and misogyny.
A hate filled pawn in the first American fascist regime.
He will be remembered as only what he was... absolutely NOTHING MORE!
wtfjapan
and now youre a judge of how we are feeling or the sincerity of our feelings, WOW you must have special powers mod. Just saying, please dont get triggered
nishikat
Who cares? What are they doing about healthcare costs in the USA? CK had nothing to do with me and it is no less sad than some guy getting gunned down on a drive-by. I don't want all this stupid obsession over CK prolonged. Please WH - concentrate on stuff that matters to me like healthcare.
Jim
This was the same guy who said “ Gun deaths are worth it “ and “ anyone and everyone should have the right to buy guns without scrutiny!” Well seems like his own words came back to bite him!
We will see more and more cases like this in America and then spread globally as one side will be offended by another due to the toxic political situation that Trump the Hitler of our time has brought in. In the past people just had different point of views but at the same time respected others point of view and got on with life but nowadays these far right conservative activists and far left activists openly hold campaigns, presentations and events to rile people up just for their own benefit. All human decency is lost because of these far right, conspiracy theorists and far left activist who lie openly without any fear of repercussions and fill this world with hate then try to call themselves Christian… they don’t even fear God!
Bob Fosse
Villains don’t become martyrs.
Nobody should be killed for their beliefs. At least he died doing what he loved, spreading hate.
garypen
Some inspirational quotes from the dearly departed Mr Kirk, may he R.I.P:
"I think it's worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights."
"I can't stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new age term that, it does a lot of damage."
"We made a huge mistake when we passed the Civil Rights Act in the 1960s."
“If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.”
Charlie, we hardly knew ye!
OssanAmerica
% Christians of the population.
East Asia;
Timor-Leste (East Timor) 99%.
Philippines 90%.
South Korea 32%.
West Asia;
Armenia 98%
Georgia 88%
Cyprus 79%
Jay
Oh, from what you’ve read? In The Guardian? Written by a man in a bow tie? Right after he claimed skinny necks were a "conscious rebellion against 'toxic masculinity'"?
You need to take a good hard look at yourself, Jimmy. We saw you gloating today with glib and glee. It won't be forgotten.
thepersoniamnow
I've seen him on youtube.
Never had a problem with what he said, although it was usually debating things like abortion, democrats vs republicans, guns, trans culture, etc.
He made a lot of people who can't take disagreements mad and I guess someone took his life for that.
A lot of his clips show him disproving woke culture etc and that cost him his life.
garypen
As well as being a racist, xenophobic, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, anti-Semitic dung ball. But, otherwise, he had some really good ideas.
Yrral
Japanese have no knowledge of American,the majority of people had no knowledge of him,for what I knew of him,he only printed his self delusional vision like Trump
Jay
What are you talking about Robert? You’re one of the most hateful people on these forums. You hypocritically claim to be against “hate,” yet you ooze it every time someone doesn’t agree with your Radical Left uber-“Progressive” LGBT nonsense.
Ricky Kaminski13
You guys are truly disgusting. A hit piece within hours of the hit. You are beyond help. Reprehensible.
By their deeds ye shall know them.
RIP Charlie. What a legend you were. Be with god.
Donald Seekins
Sayers of violent words sow violence like seeds. Sometimes the violence they sow strikes back at them.
It is up to God to judge Charlie Kirk.
Bob Fosse
You can’t help yourself can you. Just give it a rest for once.
nishikat
CK only debated young immature college students who didn't know anything (with the same lines he always recites...do you know what a woman is?) but never debates (sorry, debated) real and older professionals lawyers, scientists, doctors, etc since he knows he would look very stupid. There will be another Charlie Kirk soon. It's all about the money. He made millions so his family will survive OK. Maybe provide real gun control and the next CK doesn't have to worry about getting assassinated (as much). Why complain about these political shootings when MAGA doesn't want to do anything about gun control?
Blacklabel
Oh boy, back for Round 2 on the same day?
Bob Fosse
Jay and Blacklabel. Are you going to comment on the story or just come here to attack posters you don’t like?
nishikat
Who cares about this? What is MAGA doing for healthcare? And should MAGA introduce bills for children to CCP? 2A does say shall now be infringed
ThePunisher
"There's no such thing as a gun control problem. Change my mind." - Charlie Kirk
Blacklabel
disgusting post.
Yrral
This 24/7 hate radio in America,who marginalized people that are not mainly White like him
Some dude
Blacklabel, may I remind you of a quote from the now deceased gummy bear?
”If I see a black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified”.
Just throwing that out there.
nishikat
In the week before his fatal shooting, right-wing U.S. political activist Charlie Kirk cheered the boom of conservative young men in South Korea
Did he promote AR-15 ownership in SK?
Jay
How about not smugly gloat over the death of a father of small children, whose "hateful" message (according to you) was to defend family values and faith in God.
Blacklabel
I upvoted an older post- It added +1 but also did a -2 simultaneously,
i downvoted an older post, it did -1 but added +2 simultaneously.
even the voting system is biased here.
リッチ
When you preach hate, he will find you
Some dude
Look on the bright side…at the moment he was shot, he finally leaned left.
(Can’t take credit for it, found it online)
リッチ
When you preach hate, he will find you. And these supposed Christian right wing fundamentalist who agree with him have not read the Bible. Please remember Jesus wasn’t white and if you’re not wide in America right now you’re nothing the level of hate that has grown is only backfiring up upon the people who brought it.
Bob Fosse
You misunderstand again. I didn’t do that.
You can defend family values and a god. He didn’t just do that though, did he? Somebody killed him for some reason, I doubt it was because of what he said about family values and faith.
Ricky Kaminski13
disgusting post.
Blacklabel we are dancing with ghouls here buddy. Dark and lost. Charlie left a beautiful wife, two kids and a legacy that will be like cryptonite to the lunatic left that will only continue to grow.
Just know that matey and be well. Let them have the darkness that they seek.
nishikat
Well, have more gun control. Also to protect small children, how about allowing them CCP just like adults? The lack of gun control killed CK. Hardly ever happens in Japan (last time sadly Abe). MAGA gun policy is really stupid. All their policies are pointless. They can't even provide decent healthcare to middle class.