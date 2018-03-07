Diet debate suspended after opposition boycott over land sale memo

Parliamentary deliberations were suspended Tuesday, with the opposition parties boycotting in response to the Finance Ministry's failure to comply with their demand to present a contentious document over a heavily discounted state land sale.

The settlement document, which a major daily reported as having been falsified, involved the sale of state-owned land in Osaka Prefecture to a school operator linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie. The transaction drew fresh attention in the wake of The Asahi Shimbun's report on Friday.

The opposition camp has been sparring with the ruling parties over the latest revelation on the land deal involving Moritomo Gakuen. The high-profile case was first reported in February last year and eventually deepened to a point where the approval ratings for Abe's cabinet plunged.

The governing board of the upper house budget committee decided later in the day that the day's session will not be held.

In a meeting in the morning before the committee session, Kazushige Tomiyama, deputy director general of the Finance Ministry's financial bureau, said the original document has been submitted to prosecutors and the Osaka-based Kinki regional bureau currently does not have it.

His comments triggered a strong backlash from the opposition parties. They have been asking the ministry to make the original document public after the Asahi reported the ministry altered it by comparing the original version it obtained and the one that was revealed to lawmakers.

Speaking to reporters, one of the opposition lawmakers voiced anger at the ministry's response to their demand, saying the ministry is simply trying to deceive them.

The original document described the dramatically discounted state asset transaction between the local bureau and Moritomo as "exceptional," but the word was missing in the version disclosed to the politicians, according to the Asahi report.

The Osaka prosecutors are investigating the local bureau officials on suspicion of breach of trust and discarding negotiation records that should have been retained.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, said at a press conference that not only relevant officials but the entire ministry will look into the matter.

Doubts over the ministry's explanation have been expressed even in the ruling party, with Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai saying, "I can't understand why (the ministry) couldn't submit the document."

Nikai urged the ministry to heed calls to submit the original document to parliament because not doing so would delay Diet proceedings.

The land totaling 8,770 square meters in Osaka was sold to Moritomo Gakuen in June 2016 for about 134 million yen ($1.2 million), far below its appraised value of 956 million yen.

The school operator sought to build a private elementary school on the land, but the plan has not been realized due to the scandal. Akie Abe was appointed as honorary principal of the envisioned school but gave up the post after the land sale issue drew public attention.

The government is suspected to have discounted the land price, taking into consideration her role in the school building project, while the prime minister and government officials have denied such allegations.

