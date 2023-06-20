Diet ends regular session amid anxiety over ID system errors

Japan's parliament wrapped up its 150-day regular session Wednesday, as the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has seen its approval ratings plummeting amid worries over the controversial national identification card system.

Key legislation the ruling bloc, comprising Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito, has enacted during the Diet's main session of the year included a law to fund a substantial expansion of defense spending.

Of 60 bills submitted by the government to the Diet during the latest session, 58, including one to revise the immigration and refugee law, were enacted into legislation.

In a major shift in energy policy, the Diet approved a bill to allow nuclear reactors to operate beyond the current limit of 60 years, despite lingering safety concerns.

In addition to government-sponsored bills, legislation aimed at promoting the understanding of the LGBT community, jointly submitted by the ruling camp and two conservative-leaning opposition parties, was also enacted.

On Friday, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan tabled a no-confidence motion against Kishida's cabinet, claiming it failed to explain how it would fund important policies, including a plan to address Japan's rapidly declining birthrate. The motion was voted down in the House of Representatives.

Speculation had been rife that Kishida would dissolve the lower house for a snap election by the end of the Diet session on the back of a recovery in his cabinet's approval ratings after he hosted the Group of Seven summit in May, but he ruled it out on Thursday.

Support for his cabinet has slipped back recently due partly to revelations of the government's mishandlings of the My Number national identification card system, stirring public fears about privacy violations.

A Kyodo News survey conducted over the weekend showed the approval rating for Kishida's Cabinet plunged to 40.8 percent from 47.0 percent in late May.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kishida expressed a willingness to dispel public anxiety following a spate of registration errors and other administrative problems related to the My Number system.

Kishida said he has instructed relevant ministers to thoroughly review the system and implement necessary measures to prevent further trouble by this fall, adding his government has set up a headquarters to deal with the matter.

He said his government will maintain its plan to integrate health insurance cards into the My Number system next year.

Kishida may have his eye on a dissolution during an extraordinary parliamentary session likely to be held in the fall, political experts say.

Before an election, Kishida, possibly in the summer, is likely to reshuffle his cabinet -- an approach often taken by premiers to present fresh faces to the public before going to the polls.

When asked about the timing of a personnel change, Kishida did not give a direct answer, saying only, "I will make a judgment" based on his cabinet's "basic principle to tackle difficult challenges step by step without postponing them."

As the Diet session concluded, Kishida said he is eager to focus on diplomatic activities, including his plans to attend a NATO summit in Lithuania in July. He also plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar the same month.

He also pledged to build stable ties with China and lay the groundwork for a summit with North Korea.

