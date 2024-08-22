Digital chief Kono to announce bid for LDP leadership on Monday

Japan's Digital Minister Taro Kono will announce his candidacy next Monday for an election late next month to choose the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, replacing incumbent Fumio Kishida, his office said Friday.

Kono, long viewed as a political maverick, was defeated by Kishida, the current LDP chief and prime minister, in the previous election in 2021.

The Sept. 27 election is expected to be a crowded contest, with the number of candidates likely to reach double digits. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, is expected to announce his bid next week, according to sources familiar with his plans.

So far, former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 49, is the only candidate to have officially declared a run. Whoever wins the race will almost certainly become Japan's next prime minister, given that both houses of parliament are controlled by the ruling coalition that also includes the Komeito party.

Kishida is stepping down as his current three-year term ends at the end of September.

Both Kono and Koizumi, along with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, who is also expected to join the race, are among the public favorites to become the country's next leader.

The outspoken Kono, a ninth-term House of Representatives member, has assumed key cabinet posts, including foreign minister and defense minister.

It would be the first presidential bid for Koizumi, a fifth-term member of the lower house. His father is Junichiro Koizumi, who was Japan's premier between 2001 and 2006.

He is believed to have secured the backing of relatively young LDP members and former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who advocates breaking with faction-based politics that long characterized the ruling party.

In a recent Kyodo News poll, Ishiba topped the list of LDP lawmakers favored to become the next leader, ahead of Koizumi. Kono ranked fourth.

Other potential contenders include economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 63, who came in third and is expected to announce her fourth presidential bid next week.

