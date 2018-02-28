Newsletter Signup Register / Login
EU, Japan to sign free trade deal by summer: EU official

BRUSSELS

Leaders of the European Union and Japan will meet to sign a free trade deal by summer if everything goes smoothly, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Tuesday.

Malmstrom offered the prospect during a news conference in Bulgaria, adding that work toward ratifying the accord will begin in autumn.

Japan and the European Union finalized negotiations on the agreement in December to create one of the world's biggest economic blocs. Both sides want it to take effect at an early date in 2019.

Japan will eliminate tariffs on 94 percent of all imports from the European Union, including 82 percent of farm and fishery products. The reduction will likely result in lower prices of European cheese, pork and wine in the Japanese market, although domestic farmers are wary of an influx of competitive products.

In return, the European Union will abolish tariffs on 99 percent of imports from Japan. It will eliminate tariffs on Japanese autos in the eighth year and on TVs in the sixth year after the pact is implemented, and abolish taxes on Japanese sake and green tea.

In reaching the deal, they have decided not to include a scheme to settle investment disputes and will continue negotiations over the issue. Malmstrom did not discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Excellent news! Can't wait to see cheaper European food products in Japan, and Japanese high tech and auto manufacturers will see a big bump

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Somehow Japan always wins in these trade pacts, 99% versus 94% for EU even though EU is a larger market with more leverage.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Can't wait for some cheap cheese!

3 ( +4 / -1 )

and olives

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Wonder how the Germans feel about competing with Toyota and alike under these new conditions. Mind you, the Volkswagen Group is right on the tail of Toyota in terms of overall car sales worldwide.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

finally, we can eat real cheese!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

In reaching the deal, they have decided not to include a scheme to settle investment disputes and will continue negotiations over the issue. Malmstrom did not discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Without an agreed comprehensive framework for dispute resolution, this is just another meaningless press release.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

domestic farmers are wary of an influx of competitive products.

They have had it too good for too long and the artificial high prices of domestic produce, simply because it is Japanese is ridiculous. If they produced good produce, particularly dairy, they wouldn't have to worry!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nice idea and nice propaganda...

Without the details and the exact terms and conditions, it is difficult for anyone to even predict its effect.

The final answer will come when the real effect is felt, data is taken and analyzed for evaluation, probably 3years after implementation.

Hopefully the entire plan had the foresight to take into account the change in automation by robotification and AI in all industries by the time the agreement actually takes effect.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They make such a big deal about it, but it will take a decade for prices to come down to the level they're boasting. But, on the upside, if prices of European foodstuffs and wine gradually go down, it can't hurt.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that the reductions on the EU foodstuff will be phased in gradually over a number of years in Japan to " safeguard the farmers ".

If the J auto imports to EU are being phased in over 8 years it's almost without saying that the EU food will be phased in over an even longer period in Japan , I can't recall the details though.

Wouldn't expect any dramatic price falls anytime soon unfortunately, TIJ.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The point most people in this discussion often forget is the basic problem of "taxation" and using it for international balance of power and economic stability within a country for government "revenue" and "political" purposes. In effect it is a government sanctioned way to prevent other nations to negatively affect its domestic economy while balancing international trading presence.

The only problem this deal will be for EU with its individual members with different needs losing its ability to control their own specific economic situation by being required to abide by what the "group" as a union has decided.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

