Newsletter Signup Register / Login
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Photo: AP pool
politics

EU chiefs to visit Japan for summit next week

0 Comments
BRUSSELS

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will visit Japan next week and meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the European Union said Thursday, with Russia's war against Ukraine and China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region expected to be discussed.

The EU said the summit, scheduled to be held on May 12, will provide "an opportunity to display the increasingly deep and dynamic alliance" between the regional bloc and Japan, which have similar values including a commitment to defending the rules-based international order.

It will be the two EU chiefs' first visit to Japan since they took office in December 2019.

They and Kishida will discuss further cooperation and alignment on sanctions against Russia and tangible ways of providing humanitarian, political, financial and material support to Ukraine, the EU said.

They are also expected to talk about China's growing regional assertiveness and confirm the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing regards the self-ruled democratic island as a renegade province to be reunited with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Agenda topics will also include strengthening collaboration on climate change and digital partnership, as well as the lifting of travel restrictions that have been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kishida said Thursday in London that Japan will further ease its border controls in June to bring them in line with other Group of Seven nations.

At the end of the talks between the Japanese and EU leaders, a joint declaration is expected to be adopted. The last EU-Japan summit held in May last year took place via videoconference due to the pandemic.

During the visit, Michel will travel to Hiroshima, one of the two Japanese cities devastated by U.S. atomic bombings shortly before the end of World War II, according to a senior EU official.

He is expected to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and deliver a speech, the official said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

5 Positive Classroom Discipline Tips for Teaching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog