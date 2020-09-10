Edano named leader of Japan's new main opposition party

Yukio Edano (L), head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Kenta Izumi, policy chief of the Democratic Party for the People, acknowledge attendees in Tokyo on Thursday, after Edano's victory over Izumi in the leadership election for a new main opposition party to be formed through their merger.

Yukio Edano, who heads the largest opposition force, was named Thursday as the leader of a new main opposition party to be formed through a merger with another party in the hope of mounting a united front against the ruling coalition.

Edano, 56, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, beat Kenta Izumi, 46, policy chief of the second-largest opposition Democratic Party for the People, in the leadership election by 149 Diet members scheduled to join the new party.

A graduate of Tohoku University, Edano is an avid karaoke singer and a fan of various pop idols, including all-girl band Keyakizaka46.

The Tochigi Prefecture native was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993 at age 29 and joined the opposition Democratic Party of Japan when it was inaugurated in 1996. He is currently serving his ninth term as a lower house member, representing a Saitama Prefecture constituency.

He is best known for his work as the top government spokesman in the aftermath of the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster that triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The new opposition party's leadership race remained low-key as public attention has been focused on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election next Monday to select the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe abruptly announced his resignation late last month citing ill health. Japan's next prime minister will be formally appointed on Sept 16 at an extraordinary Diet session.

Even though the new biggest opposition force will bring together 149 members in both parliament chambers, it will still fall well short of the more than 450 seats held by the LDP, its junior coalition partner Komeito and their supporters.

Lawmakers participating in the new opposition party include former prime ministers Naoto Kan and Yoshihiko Noda as well as veteran politician Ichiro Ozawa, who served as LDP secretary general.

But DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki will not join the new party, citing policy differences with the CDPJ, and plans to create a new group composed of 14 parliamentarians.

Amid speculation the new prime minister may dissolve the House of Representatives for an election as early as next month, Edano will be tasked with regaining public support in his party after the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan, which was in power between 2009 and 2012, disappointed voters.

The CDPJ and the DPFP derive from the Democratic Party, which was created in 2016 as the successor of the DPJ. Political pundits pointed out the fragmented opposition forces helped the current ruling coalition led by Abe to stay in power for the past seven years and eight months.

In the latest Kyodo News survey conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, 48.1 percent of respondents said they plan to vote for the LDP under the proportional representation system in the next lower house election, while 15.7 percent said they will cast ballots for the new opposition party.

