politics

Environment minister to review export policy of coal-fired power plants by end of June

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday he has agreed with other ministries including the industry ministry and finance ministry to review export conditions of coal-fired power plants by the end of June.

The move follows global criticism over the Japanese government’s backing for building coal-fired power plants in countries like Indonesia and Vietnam as well as the rollout of new plants in Japan.

Koizumi said in December that global criticism of his country’s “addiction to coal” was hitting home, but warned he had yet to win wider government support to reduce backing for fossil fuels.

Keep at it Koizumi-san. The time for coal is over.

Good to hear...regardless of what one thinks of Koizumi,s background its good to see someone of a yonger generation pushing for a change , albeit at slow pace ( we are talking Japan here afterall ) be it on paternal leave or or trying to wind down Japan,s coal plant export policy.

