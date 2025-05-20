Farm minister resigns over rice comments; Koizumi to replace him

Taku Eto resigned as farm minister on Wednesday after experiencing a backlash over a controversial admission that he does not buy rice because he receives so much of it from supporters, with the comments hitting a nerve as the Japanese public struggles with soaring prices.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to appoint former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi to replace Eto as agriculture minister, according to a government source.
Koizumi competed with Ishiba in the ruling party's presidential election last year which led to Ishiba becoming prime minister.
The controversy dealt a fresh setback to Ishiba ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer, with public support for his cabinet plunging to its lowest level since he took office late last year.
Eto is the first of Ishiba's cabinet members to leave office for reasons other than losing a parliamentary seat in the general election in October. Despite Ishiba allowing him to remain in the post earlier this week, calls for the minister to step down intensified.
"I asked myself whether it is appropriate for me to stay at the helm (of the ministry) at a critical time for rice prices, and I concluded that it is not," Eto told reporters at the prime minister's office after tendering his resignation to Ishiba.
"Once again, I apologize to the people for making extremely inappropriate comments as minister when they are struggling with surging rice prices," he said.
Eto's gaffe came shortly after the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries decided to release additional rice from its emergency stockpiles until July. The move was made in the hope of bringing down rice prices which have doubled from a year earlier.
Eto is known to be one of the leading experts on agricultural policy in the ruling party, and served as farm minister for a year from 2019 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
timeon
While that was an insensitive comment, common, isn't it too much punishment to resign for that??
Simon Foston
timeonToday 09:38 am JST
I don't think so. Some of these LDP blowhards have to learn to keep their mouths shut instead of coming out with whatever dumb thoughts are going through their brains. This will serve as an example to the rest of them.
collegepark30349
It wasn't so much his comment as it was his attitude after being called out on them. But, hey, nice move by the LDP - let's put the young, handsome, popular guy back in to distract and take off the heat.
Andy T.
I don't get why so many people have a problem with what LDP and dictators do. Do business WITH them and also get a piece of the cake. Easy.
BakabonPapa
It doesn't really matter because capitalism is now working more and more for the very wealthy and less and less for everyone else. The former get richer and pay less in taxes while the latter fret over price hikes in the hundreds (and thousands) of yen. Farmers also feel the squeeze, so they tend to support the LDP for subsidies. The entire political and financial system needs to be overhauled.
itsonlyrocknroll
Ishiba has decided to appoint former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi to serve as the next agriculture minister, a government source said Wednesday.
Could this career politician, even walk up to and recognise the rice planting technology?
Amazing Technology in Japan | 8-way Rice Planting Machine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyx06Dz30uQ
The costs the farmer the devotion sometiems dawn to duskover, generations of skills to provide communities with an exceptional product?
Henry Boogle
Imagine being publicly berated to the point of having to quit your job every time you made a remark you later regretted.
Ph'el
Something fishy going on here. Aso has been in power for decades, yet this guy has to resign over one ridiculous comment. Is this a manifestation of rice mania?
Cephus
Though his comment were insensitive, we also live in a thin skinned generation which is offended by everything and everyone. Today is the agriculture Minister, tomorrow will be you or me.
Jay
Interesting - so what exactly is the system you’re advocating for? You criticize capitalism as it currently functions, and ok fair enough - there’s some things to criticize.
But let's talk about Japan for a second. Is it perfect? Of course not. But compared to many countries, the playing field here is far more balanced. Inheritance taxes are intentionally steep - precisely to stop generational wealth from compounding unchecked and entrenching inequality. That’s a built-in mechanism to keep meritocracy alive.
So again - if Japan’s flawed-but-generally well functioning meritocratic hybrid of capitalism and social intervention isn’t good enough, what exactly are you proposing as the alternative?
Yrral
Maybe he get someone experience it in agriculture,and not yes men