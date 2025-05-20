Farm minister resigns over rice comments; Koizumi to replace him

Farm minister Taku Eto speaks to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Taku Eto resigned as farm minister on Wednesday after experiencing a backlash over a controversial admission that he does not buy rice because he receives so much of it from supporters, with the comments hitting a nerve as the Japanese public struggles with soaring prices.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to appoint former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi to replace Eto as agriculture minister, according to a government source.

Koizumi competed with Ishiba in the ruling party's presidential election last year which led to Ishiba becoming prime minister.

The controversy dealt a fresh setback to Ishiba ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer, with public support for his cabinet plunging to its lowest level since he took office late last year.

Eto is the first of Ishiba's cabinet members to leave office for reasons other than losing a parliamentary seat in the general election in October. Despite Ishiba allowing him to remain in the post earlier this week, calls for the minister to step down intensified.

"I asked myself whether it is appropriate for me to stay at the helm (of the ministry) at a critical time for rice prices, and I concluded that it is not," Eto told reporters at the prime minister's office after tendering his resignation to Ishiba.

"Once again, I apologize to the people for making extremely inappropriate comments as minister when they are struggling with surging rice prices," he said.

Eto's gaffe came shortly after the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries decided to release additional rice from its emergency stockpiles until July. The move was made in the hope of bringing down rice prices which have doubled from a year earlier.

Eto is known to be one of the leading experts on agricultural policy in the ruling party, and served as farm minister for a year from 2019 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

