 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Farm minister Eto resigns
Farm minister Taku Eto speaks to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
politics

Farm minister resigns over rice comments; Koizumi to replace him

11 Comments
TOKYO

Taku Eto resigned as farm minister on Wednesday after experiencing a backlash over a controversial admission that he does not buy rice because he receives so much of it from supporters, with the comments hitting a nerve as the Japanese public struggles with soaring prices.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to appoint former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi to replace Eto as agriculture minister, according to a government source.

Koizumi competed with Ishiba in the ruling party's presidential election last year which led to Ishiba becoming prime minister.

The controversy dealt a fresh setback to Ishiba ahead of a House of Councillors election this summer, with public support for his cabinet plunging to its lowest level since he took office late last year.

Eto is the first of Ishiba's cabinet members to leave office for reasons other than losing a parliamentary seat in the general election in October. Despite Ishiba allowing him to remain in the post earlier this week, calls for the minister to step down intensified.

"I asked myself whether it is appropriate for me to stay at the helm (of the ministry) at a critical time for rice prices, and I concluded that it is not," Eto told reporters at the prime minister's office after tendering his resignation to Ishiba.

"Once again, I apologize to the people for making extremely inappropriate comments as minister when they are struggling with surging rice prices," he said.

Eto's gaffe came shortly after the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries decided to release additional rice from its emergency stockpiles until July. The move was made in the hope of bringing down rice prices which have doubled from a year earlier.

Eto is known to be one of the leading experts on agricultural policy in the ruling party, and served as farm minister for a year from 2019 under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

11 Comments
Login to comment

While that was an insensitive comment, common, isn't it too much punishment to resign for that??

2 ( +2 / -0 )

timeonToday  09:38 am JST

While that was an insensitive comment, common, isn't it too much punishment to resign for that??

I don't think so. Some of these LDP blowhards have to learn to keep their mouths shut instead of coming out with whatever dumb thoughts are going through their brains. This will serve as an example to the rest of them.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It wasn't so much his comment as it was his attitude after being called out on them. But, hey, nice move by the LDP - let's put the young, handsome, popular guy back in to distract and take off the heat.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I don't get why so many people have a problem with what LDP and dictators do. Do business WITH them and also get a piece of the cake. Easy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It doesn't really matter because capitalism is now working more and more for the very wealthy and less and less for everyone else. The former get richer and pay less in taxes while the latter fret over price hikes in the hundreds (and thousands) of yen. Farmers also feel the squeeze, so they tend to support the LDP for subsidies. The entire political and financial system needs to be overhauled.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Ishiba has decided to appoint former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi to serve as the next agriculture minister, a government source said Wednesday.

Could this career politician, even walk up to and recognise the rice planting technology?

Amazing Technology in Japan | 8-way Rice Planting Machine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyx06Dz30uQ

The costs the farmer the devotion sometiems dawn to duskover, generations of skills to provide communities with an exceptional product?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Imagine being publicly berated to the point of having to quit your job every time you made a remark you later regretted.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Something fishy going on here. Aso has been in power for decades, yet this guy has to resign over one ridiculous comment. Is this a manifestation of rice mania?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Though his comment were insensitive, we also live in a thin skinned generation which is offended by everything and everyone. Today is the agriculture Minister, tomorrow will be you or me.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

capitalism is now working more and more for the very wealthy and less and less for everyone else. The former get richer and pay less in taxes while the latter fret over price hikes in the hundreds (and thousands) of yen. Farmers also feel the squeeze, so they tend to support the LDP for subsidies. The entire political and financial system needs to be overhauled.

Interesting - so what exactly is the system you’re advocating for? You criticize capitalism as it currently functions, and ok fair enough - there’s some things to criticize.

But let's talk about Japan for a second. Is it perfect? Of course not. But compared to many countries, the playing field here is far more balanced. Inheritance taxes are intentionally steep - precisely to stop generational wealth from compounding unchecked and entrenching inequality. That’s a built-in mechanism to keep meritocracy alive.

So again - if Japan’s flawed-but-generally well functioning meritocratic hybrid of capitalism and social intervention isn’t good enough, what exactly are you proposing as the alternative?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe he get someone experience it in agriculture,and not yes men

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

NHK Fees in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Everyday Sounds You’ll Hear in Japan (And What They Mean)

GaijinPot Blog