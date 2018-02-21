Final version of TPP deal released; U.S. requests on hold

The final version of a landmark deal aimed at cutting trade barriers in some of the Asia-Pacific's fastest-growing economies was released on Wednesday, signaling the pact was a step closer to reality even without its star member the United States.
More than 20 provisions have been suspended or changed in the final text ahead of the deal's official signing in March, including rules around intellectual property originally included at the behest of Washington.
The original 12-member deal was thrown into limbo early last year when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement to prioritize protecting U.S. jobs.
The 11 remaining nations, led by Japan, finalized a revised trade pact in January, called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). It is expected to be signed in Chile on March 8.
The deal will reduce tariffs in economies that together amount to more than 13 percent of the global GDP - a total of $10 trillion. With the U.S., it would have represented 40 percent.
"The big changes with TPP 11 are the suspension of a whole lot of the provisions of the agreement. They have suspended many of the controversial ones, particularly around pharmaceuticals," said Kimberlee Weatherall, professor of law at the University of Sydney.
Many of these changes had been inserted into the original TPP 12 at the demand of U.S. negotiators, such as rules ramping up intellectual property protection of pharmaceuticals, which some governments and activists worried would raise the costs of medicine.
The success of the deal has been touted by officials in Japan and other member countries as an antidote to counter growing U.S. protectionism, and with the hope that Washington would eventually sign back up.
"CPTPP has become more important because of the growing threats to the effective operation of the World Trade Organisation rules," New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker said on Wednesday.
Last month, Trump told the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that it was possible Washington might return to the pact if it got a better deal.
However, Parker said on Wednesday that the prospect of the U.S. joining in the next couple of years was "very unlikely" and that even if Washington expressed a willingness to join CPTPP, there was no guarantee that the members would lift all the suspensions.
Parker said the deal would likely come into force at the end of 2018 or the first half of 2019.
Governments were quick to tout the economic benefits of the agreement.
"The TPP-11 will help create new Australian jobs across all sectors - agriculture, manufacturing, mining, services - as it creates new opportunities in a free trade area that spans the Americas and Asia," said Steven Ciobo, Australia's minister for trade in an emailed statement.
New Zealand's government expected the CPTPP to boost the island nation's economy by between NZ$1.2 billion ($881.40 million) to NZ$4 billion a year, with beef and kiwifruit exporters among the top beneficiaries of the deal.
The 11 member countries are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
5 Comments
Login to comment
UknownPlayer
From a logical trade perspective in relation to economic, business, finance and commercial perspective, TPP member countries still doesn't quite see the big picture for the reason why Trump wrote an executive order to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and as well one to renegotiate NAFTA.
There are plenty of people and pundits that have focused on the risks and the dangers with the Trump trade policies. Meanwhile, those most directly affected aren't quite as draconian on the outlook -- quite the opposite. The executives and trade partners that Trump have met so far have largely been optimistic. Whether they mean it or not, they understand the value of doing business with the U.S. consumer.
There are clear opportunities for win-wins – especially in a world that must rebalance trade to avoid more cycles of the booms and busts, like the boom-bust the world experienced over the past two decades. The administration has the leverage of power but they also have the leverage of rewards. Despite what the media tells us, behind closed doors the new administration seems to negotiate by carrot rather than stick. Trump comes to meetings bearing gifts, and that creates buy-in.
When you bring American CEOs in and tell them that you’re going to give them a 20 percentage point tax cut, you’re going to slash the regulation burden (by "75%" as he said), you’re going to give them about 30 (more or less) percentage point tax cut on repatriating offshore money, and your going to launch a trillion dollar infrastructure spend, all in an effort to juice the economy to a 4%+ growth rate, they're going to be very excited -- even if you tell them they can no longer access the cheapest production in the world.
In the end, they'd rather have a hot economy to sell into, than a stagnant economy, even if it comes with a higher cost of production. And may find that, in the end, the after-tax profit margins of these big U.S. corporates may be better given all of these incentives, even if they make things here. Better revenues, and maybe better margins to go with it.
Remember, the optimism of U.S. small business owners made the biggest jump since 1980 on the prospects of growth-friendly Trump policies. GDP equals Consumption + Investment + Government Spending + Net Exports. Ultra easy monetary policies have made borrowing cheap, saving expensive and created the economic stability necessary to get hiring over the past several years. That has all kept consumption going.
The "build it here" policies are a recipe for capital investment to finally ramp up. Add to that, a big government infrastructure spend, and we're getting the pieces of the puzzle in place to see much better economic growth. A hotter U.S. economy will mean a hotter global economy. With that, I suspect net exports will ultimately pick up as well, with a healthier, more sustainable global economy.
Goodlucktoyou
Doesn’t TPP also include spying, data collection, copyright stuff etc?
Cricky
It's a secret, don't express your opinion. That will result in a form of democracy damn it stupid democracy.
Matt Hartwell
Steven Ciobo is having a laugh. Modelling on the impacts for the Australian economy suggest something like a 1% GDP gain over a decade or more. That's like $13 billion. Not over one year, but spread out over many years. Its a drop in the bucket. Its the developing economies that will benefit the most, like Vietnam. Japan will not benefit much either.
Its the strategic nature of the agreement thats important about and the desire to raise the quality of trade agreements. But how many of those details have now been suspended surrounding IP, or environmental or other areas?
M3M3M3
Many of the worst Mickey Mouse copyright provisions the US was demanding appear to be gone. The ISDS secret arbitration tribunals that let companies sue the government for lost profits are still in this final agreement.