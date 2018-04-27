Finance Ministry admits ex-top bureaucrat sexually harassed reporter

The Finance Ministry acknowledged Friday that its former top bureaucrat sexually harassed a female reporter, and slapped him with a 20 percent pay cut for six months.

But former Vice Finance Minister Junichi Fukuda denied the sexual harassment allegations made by a weekly magazine during the ministry's probe, though he confirmed that he had met her in person, ministry officials said.

After the pay cut amounting to 1.41 million yen, Fukuda's retirement benefits will come to 51.78 million yen. His resignation was approved by the cabinet this week.

"It's very regrettable and (we) deeply apologize," senior ministry official Koji Yano told a press conference.

TV Asahi had protested to the ministry that one of its female employees was sexually harassed by Fukuda. The ministry looked into the matter but did not find evidence to counter that claim, according to the officials.

The ministry will end its investigation into the allegation, as it will be difficult to gather more facts and to avoid putting an additional "psychological burden" on the reporter. The ministry has already asked TV Asahi to convey its apology to her, Yano said.

"We request a continued, detailed investigation to prevent a recurrence and call for an apology from former Vice Finance Minister Fukuda himself," TV Asahi said in a statement.

It is the first time that the Finance Ministry, regarded as the government's most powerful, has punished an official for sexually harassing someone outside of it.

Fukuda offered to resign last week, saying it had become difficult to perform his duties at a time when the ministry is mired in a number of controversies. He is planning to file a defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the magazine that first reported the story.

Before the ministry's announcement, Finance Minister Taro Aso said, "The biggest problem is that the woman felt offended."

The Shukan Shincho magazine reported earlier this month that Fukuda had made sexually suggestive comments to female reporters. It later released an audio clip which is allegedly a recording of Fukuda asking a female reporter "Can I give you a kiss?" "Can I give you a hug?" and "Can I touch your breasts?"

TV Asahi then said the victim was one of its female employees, adding that she handed the audio recording to the weekly magazine.

The sexual harassment allegations have become yet another headache for the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, already shaken by multiple scandals that have left public support in decline.

The Finance Ministry faced a barrage of criticism since acknowledging it doctored records pertaining to the heavily discounted sale of a state-owned property to a school operator that had ties to Abe's wife Akie.

Aso himself has faced growing calls from opposition parties to resign for having picked Fukuda for the post. But he has said he has no intention of doing so, adding that his priority is to uncover the truth and take measures to ensure there is no recurrence of wrongdoing.

