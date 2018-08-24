Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Finance ministers from Japan, China to meet on Aug 31

0 Comments
TOKYO

Finance ministers and officials from Japan and China are to meet in Beijing on Aug 31, a Japanese official said Friday, a sign of improving ties amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and Chinese counterpart Liu Kun are expected to discuss financial cooperation, including reviving a dormant currency swap arrangement.

Japan and China have begun discussing a resumption of the arrangement, which mean a swap worth about 3 trillion yen ($27.15 billion), far bigger than the previous $3 billion line.

Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, may meet separately with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who is in charge of trade talks with Washington, Kyodo news agency reported.

That suggests the two sides may discuss trade tensions with the United States, and how trade protectionism threatens global economic growth, a shared concern among G20 economic powers.

The meeting comes after U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday, with no major breakthrough, as their trade war escalated with activation of another round of dueling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country's goods.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon