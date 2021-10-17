Former PM Suga visits Yasukuni Shrine

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday visited Yasukuni Shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with more than 2.4 million war dead. Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers have especially angered China and South Korea, where memories of Japan's wartime acts still rankle.

"I came here as a former prime minister," Suga told reporters.

Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Yasukuni visit in December 2013, a year after the start of his second stint as prime minister, triggered a strong response from China and South Korea and also disappointed Japan's key ally the United States.

Abe's successor Suga during his one-year tenure from September last year did not visit the shrine and sent ritual offerings for the biannual festivals.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering. The masakaki tree offering was made under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn.

The festivals normally run for three days, but, like last year's festivals, the autumn event has been shortened to two days as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, as a precaution against the virus, a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers who are supportive of visiting the shrine to pay respects to the country's war dead have decided to refrain from going there together for the autumn festival.

