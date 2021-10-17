Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Former PM Suga visits Yasukuni Shrine

0 Comments
TOKYO

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday visited Yasukuni Shrine, which honors convicted war criminals along with more than 2.4 million war dead. Past visits to the shrine by Japanese leaders and lawmakers have especially angered China and South Korea, where memories of Japan's wartime acts still rankle.

"I came here as a former prime minister," Suga told reporters.

Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Yasukuni visit in December 2013, a year after the start of his second stint as prime minister, triggered a strong response from China and South Korea and also disappointed Japan's key ally the United States.

Abe's successor Suga during his one-year tenure from September last year did not visit the shrine and sent ritual offerings for the biannual festivals.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual offering. The masakaki tree offering was made under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn.

The festivals normally run for three days, but, like last year's festivals, the autumn event has been shortened to two days as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Also, as a precaution against the virus, a cross-party group of Japanese lawmakers who are supportive of visiting the shrine to pay respects to the country's war dead have decided to refrain from going there together for the autumn festival.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog