Former women's empowerment minister Noda to run for LDP leadership

Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda announced her last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party on Thursday, the day before campaigning begins.
The winner of the Sept 29 vote will become prime minister days later and lead the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into a general election by late November.
Noda, 61, has served as internal affairs minister as well as minister for gender equality and women's empowerment, and was at one time hailed as Japan's most likely first female prime minister.
But she is seen as a long shot to win, and her late candidature indicates she may have struggled to gather the necessary support from fellow LDP lawmakers.
She joins vaccine chief Taro Kono, moderate Fumio Kishida and divisive right-winger Sanae Takaichi -- another rare woman at the top of Japanese politics -- in the race.
Announcing her candidature at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, the veteran lawmaker outlined her vision of a more inclusive Japan.
"I want to create a conservative politics in which those who could not take center stage before, such as women, children, the elderly and the disabled, can live comfortably in this society," she said.
Noda highlighted her long experience despite her relative lack of political clout, saying she would give details of her manifesto on Friday.
"The policies of each candidate are brilliant, but I can hardly find any policies that can encourage vulnerable people, which I have tackled as a politician," she said. "Although I don't have much power, I promise to work hard with my colleagues."
Noda has long pushed for greater gender equality, including allowing married couples to have separate surnames.
She gave birth at the age of 50 after undergoing fertility treatment involving a US egg donor, and has pushed to make fertility treatment more accessible in Japan.
General election success is highly likely for the LDP, which has held power in Japan almost continuously for decades.
But the outcome of the party leadership vote is less predictable than usual because most of the major factions have not endorsed a candidate, turning what is often a formulaic event into a rare free-for-all.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been expected to stand for re-election, but said earlier this month that he was stepping down in a shock announcement.© 2021 AFP
25 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
From what others did, usually candidates with less support will join candidates with stronger support.
Gaijinjland
Well she's less radical than the nut Abe is backing but she doesn't have a chance.
Jay
STOP with the gender politics!
Can't we leave one place alone??
Gender politics haven't exactly been successful in other places. The West is full of it and yet both men and women are less happy there. Why emulate that?? You could just move to the West if you want it so bad!
garymalmgren
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda
I will her list achievements.
TrevorPeace
Go, girl.
Jacko
Slim chance but I will still say "gambatte kudasai!"
3RENSHO
It is rumoured that her husband is a former Yakuza...
cracaphat
In it for the face time.Can't win and just managed to scramble the necessary twenty signatures.Nothing to be impressed about since she's purely playing spoiler.
Aly Rustom
agree. I'm impressed that we now have 2 candidates not affiliated with Nippon Kaigi that are running. Not that I think that anyone has a chance of winning if they are not affiliated with NK
R. T.
Feminists trying so hard to force their ideas on people.
dbsaiya
Doesn't matter, despite all the lip service for LDP reform, not one of these candidates are serious about it. No one will broach the subject of all the corruption that happened during Abe's tenure. Their only aim here is to get someone in the premiership to get the polls looking better than Suga's so that the LDP can win the fall election.
Yrral
Why would a woman, want to be part of woman hating party
Yotomaya
Contradictory statement
Dr. Koji Yoda
“divisive right-winger”??? Objectivity expected of a credible journalist is subject to question. A critical omission: Court-ruling to the effect that Noda’s husband is a former Yakuza member.
Verum Similis
So feminism and female representation in a liberal democracy is considered by western commentators on this page, to be bad and should never be emulated.
What alternatives are there? A male dominated mindset in governance, alludes only to heteropaternalism, that stifles change that is needed to reach a balanced society.
If your daughter, mother, aunt got payed 24.5% less than their male counterpart, you would probably say, meh thats life.
Tell that to the single parents. 1 in 6 children in this country go hungry.
Is there a correlation between decreased wage gap and female representation in parliament?
Country rep% / wage gap%
Denmark 40% / 4.9%
USA 25% / 7%
Australia 31% / 14.2%
Chico3
Was she the one a few years ago who shouted "hage," along with other things, as well as singing a bit to herself?
Yukijin
JayToday 07:06 am JST
STOP with the gender politics!
That is just your filter on display. You see gender, I see a possibility/probability of this human being able to display compassion which is what I believe global politics is lacking.
I wish her well.
Wolfpack
Women’s Empowerment Minister? Is that a joke?
Fighto!
Girl?
She is 61 years old.
Ingvar
Sounds like a reasonable women, at least as far as bourgeois politics go. Comparing these people often seems like comparing dog +'= with cat +'=.
R. T.
"If your daughter, mother, aunt got payed 24.5% less than their male counterpart, you would probably say, meh thats life."
If their male coworkers work 80 hours overtime every month and work on weekends and they don't, then I:d say that's fair.
gintonic
Well she's less radical than the nut Abe is backing but she doesn't have a chance."
Agreed , she is actually quite a decent, compassionate person due to her personal circumstances ( bringing up a disabled child ) but as you say, doesnt have enough support to have a chance. Her candidacy will cost Kono some votes in the first voting round.
STOP with the gender politics! Can't we leave one place alone?? Gender politics haven't exactly been successful in other places. The West is full of it and yet both men and women are less happy there. Why emulate that?? You could just move to the West if you want it so bad!"
What are you going on about? This is an internal LDP election (ie Japanese politicians decide who runs and gets elected ). Are you suggesting LDP lawmakers move to the west?
As for men and women less happy there - in the world,s happiness index European / Western countries consistently dominate while Japan scores a lowly 62nd place. Google it before making untrue assumptions.
Tony W.
Good chance or not, u wish her luck, electing a female PM is overdue for Japan, even Australia has had one in recent decades.
藤原
A far better choice for a candidate compared to the Mouth of Abe Sanaenomics Takaichi.
Meiyouwenti
@3RENSHO
“It is rumored that her husband is a former Yakuza…”
It’s not a rumor. It’s a well-known fact. The trouble with Noda is that she isn’t aware that her shelf life expired long ago and she’s totally irrelevant in Japanese politics today.