G20 foreign ministers gather in Nagoya

Foreign ministers attend a dinner during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, in Nagoya on Friday.

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 countries gathered Friday in Nagoya for a two-day meeting, with South Korea's top diplomat making a late appearance after its decision to temporarily suspend the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

Kang Kyung Wha's attendance had been in question as the neighboring nations held last-ditch negotiations to salvage the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, which had been set to expire at midnight.

She arrived in Nagoya late in the evening, with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi saying he hopes to hold a one-on-one meeting with her.

At the G20 conference, the last of a series of ministerial gatherings among the world's major economies that Japan has hosted this year, Motegi hopes to discuss reform of the World Trade Organization.

G20 leaders agreed at a summit in June that while "international trade and investment are important engines of growth," it is necessary to improve the Geneva-based body's dispute settlement system.

Sustainable development goals and growth on the African continent are also among the issues Japan hopes to focus on, though other concerns such as the trade war between the United States and China, and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs may also come up.

On the G20 conference's sidelines on Friday, Motegi held a series of meetings with counterparts including Russia's Sergey Lavrov.

As their countries' top negotiators for a post-World War II peace treaty, the two exchanged views on joint economic projects envisioned as a trust-building exercise on a group of disputed islands.

Motegi will also meet with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday in Tokyo to discuss preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit as a state guest next spring.

