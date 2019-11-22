Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Foreign ministers attend a dinner during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, in Nagoya on Friday. Photo: Charly Triballeu/Pool via REUTERS
politics

G20 foreign ministers gather in Nagoya

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 countries gathered Friday in Nagoya for a two-day meeting, with South Korea's top diplomat making a late appearance after its decision to temporarily suspend the termination of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

Kang Kyung Wha's attendance had been in question as the neighboring nations held last-ditch negotiations to salvage the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, which had been set to expire at midnight.

She arrived in Nagoya late in the evening, with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi saying he hopes to hold a one-on-one meeting with her.

At the G20 conference, the last of a series of ministerial gatherings among the world's major economies that Japan has hosted this year, Motegi hopes to discuss reform of the World Trade Organization.

G20 leaders agreed at a summit in June that while "international trade and investment are important engines of growth," it is necessary to improve the Geneva-based body's dispute settlement system.

Sustainable development goals and growth on the African continent are also among the issues Japan hopes to focus on, though other concerns such as the trade war between the United States and China, and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs may also come up.

On the G20 conference's sidelines on Friday, Motegi held a series of meetings with counterparts including Russia's Sergey Lavrov.

As their countries' top negotiators for a post-World War II peace treaty, the two exchanged views on joint economic projects envisioned as a trust-building exercise on a group of disputed islands.

Motegi will also meet with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday in Tokyo to discuss preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit as a state guest next spring.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Shitenno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Get an English Teaching Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kumano Sanzan (Three Grand Shrines of Kumano)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

6 Organic Beauty Stores You Need To Visit In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 47, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Perfect Indoor Spots To Go For A First Date In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo