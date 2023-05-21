Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday. Photo: AP/Susan Walsh/Pool
politics

G7 summit to wrap up after talks on Ukraine with Zelenskyy

4 Comments
HIROSHIMA

The Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima will wrap up on Sunday after discussions on the Ukraine crisis and other issues with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participating following his highly-publicized arrival in Japan.

At the closing of the summit, a statement expressing support for Ukraine, under invasion by Russia, is likely to be issued, diplomatic sources said, adding Zelenskyy is set to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

During Sunday's sessions, in which some leaders from emerging and developing nations in the "Global South" will also take part, Zelenskyy is expected to appeal for broad support from the international community.

Many countries in the Global South have avoided taking sides over Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, with some of them dependent on Russia, a resource-rich nation, for military and energy supplies.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy, who is making his first visit to Japan since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022, may deliver a speech, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said. He also plans to hold a separate bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the western Japanese city, devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy met with leaders from countries including Italy, Britain, India, France and Germany.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Why is Meloni missing from the photo?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Iam most interested to learn whether kishida will agree to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

The Russians seem to have intentionally delayed the capture of Bakmut just to embarrass Zelensky on this specific day.

This suggests two very worrisome things:

1: The Russians have complete tactical control over the battlefield in Bakmut and the withdraws and threats of a pullout by Wagner were merely a ruse.

2: The Russians somehow gained intel on fact that Zelensky would be attending the G7.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Meloni is not in the picture because she left yesterday. Italy is being hit with their worst flooding in over 100 years.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Museum of Ancient Izumo

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: A Reintroduction into Our Eco-Friendly Generation

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Day Trips from Kobe

GaijinPot Blog