G7 summit to wrap up after talks on Ukraine with Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

The Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima will wrap up on Sunday after discussions on the Ukraine crisis and other issues with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participating following his highly-publicized arrival in Japan.

At the closing of the summit, a statement expressing support for Ukraine, under invasion by Russia, is likely to be issued, diplomatic sources said, adding Zelenskyy is set to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day.

During Sunday's sessions, in which some leaders from emerging and developing nations in the "Global South" will also take part, Zelenskyy is expected to appeal for broad support from the international community.

Many countries in the Global South have avoided taking sides over Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, with some of them dependent on Russia, a resource-rich nation, for military and energy supplies.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy, who is making his first visit to Japan since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022, may deliver a speech, a Ukrainian diplomatic source said. He also plans to hold a separate bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to the western Japanese city, devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy met with leaders from countries including Italy, Britain, India, France and Germany.

