U.S. ambassador nominee to Japan says Tokyo will have to pay more

George Glass, candidate for U.S. ambassador to Japan, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the U.S. ambassadors to Mexico, Japan, and Canada, Thursday, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

President Donald Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan, George Glass, said on Thursday that Washington will "undoubtedly" have to ask Japan for an increase in its financial contribution for the upkeep of U.S. forces there, referring to an agreement due to be renegotiated in 2027.

President Donald Trump also has mused about the alliance with Japan, saying it obliged the U.S. to defend Japan but not vice versa, while Tokyo makes money on its U.S. ties.

Testifying at his Senate confirmation hearing, Glass said Japan was home to 60,000 U.S. troops and Tokyo had been providing support for the U.S. military there of around $1.4 billion a year, while the sophistication of Chinese forces had grown and the cost of pushing back against Beijing had become "significantly more expensive."

"Whether we have weapons systems that we need to upgrade, command-and-control that we're going to be upgrading along with the Japanese, these are very expensive ventures," he said.

"And so undoubtedly, I do believe we're going to have to go to the Japanese and talk about an increase in that support."

Glass said the relationship between the allies was "at an apex ... an all-time high," and referred to a summit between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at which the two sides committed to pursue a new golden age of relations.

Glass said there was currently a delivery backlog of $50 billion worth of U.S. military equipment ordered by Japan and this needed to be resolved quickly.

He said he had been reading about co-production of some items, including AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, made by RTX, formerly Raytheon, and "that just seems to be a much more efficient way to do business and to be able to give them the ability to help us push back against China."

