Gov't ministry budget requests for FY2025 hit record ¥117 tril

Budget requests by Japanese ministries for fiscal 2025 totaled 117.61 trillion yen, hitting a record high for the second consecutive year, as the country's aging population elevates social security costs and regional tensions lead to increased defense spending, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Higher interest costs on government debt in the wake of the Bank of Japan's tightening of monetary policy adds pressure on Japan which is already suffering the worst fiscal health among major developed economies. Requests for record social security and defense budgets for the year through March 2026 only deepen the challenges facing the nation.

The Finance Ministry will assess the requests in hopes of trimming spending before it compiles a budget plan by the end of the year. The figure for the next fiscal year surpasses the initially requested 114.39 trillion yen for fiscal 2024, which was eventually reduced to 112.57 trillion yen in the initial budget.

The government is aiming for a primary balance surplus, a key indicator of fiscal health, in fiscal 2025, even though many economists expect it will again prove unattainable.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to hold its leadership race later this month and the winner of the presidency will become the next prime minister, with incumbent Fumio Kishida not seeking reelection.

The total size of the general-account budget for fiscal 2025 may balloon if the new premier decides to increase spending to revive an economic recovery that has been crimped by inflation, analysts said.

As the government has to issue bonds to cover shortfalls in tax revenue, the Finance Ministry requested debt-servicing costs of 28.91 trillion yen for the next fiscal year, up 7.0 percent from the initial budget for fiscal 2024, the ministry said.

The ministry set an assumed rate to calculate interest payments at 2.1 percent for fiscal 2025, up from the current 1.9 percent, as the BOJ is looking to continue tightening monetary policy following its first interest rate hike in 17 years in March.

By government department, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry sought a record 34 trillion yen to bolster spending on medical nursing services and dementia measures, as Japan struggles to deal with a rapidly aging population and declining birthrate.

About a third of Japan's annual budget is spent on social security costs, including medical and nursing care as well as pension benefits.

The Defense Ministry's request topped 8 trillion yen for the first time, with a plan to deploy drones to better protect remote islands against the backdrop of a growing Chinese military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

